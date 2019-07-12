Wimbledon 2019 Semi-Final, Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Tennis Live Score Streaming: Historic battle of the Centre Court

Wimbledon 2019 Semi-Final Tennis Live Score, Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Tennis Live Updates: The two heavyweights of modern day Men’s Singles would be up against each other in the 2019 Wimbledon semi-final to reach the final to face either Novak Djokovic or Roberto Bautista Agut.

Roger Federer is aiming for his ninth Wimbledon title, while his Spaniard opponent, Rafael Nadal is aiming for his third, who last met in the 2008 Wimbledon final, which Nadal won by 6–4, 6–4, 6–7, 6–7, 9–7 to claim his first Championship title. They have met 39 times in all competitions, where Nadal leads his Swiss opponent with 24 wins to 15 wins, and even in Grand Slam meetings, Nadal leads Federer with 10 wins to 3 wins. But, Roger Federer leads the way in Wimbledon meetings as he has won two finals compared to the singular win for Nadal.

On his way to the semi-final, Federer defeated 27th seed Lucas Pouille, 18th seed Matteo Berrettini, 8th Ken Nishikori, while Nadal defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Joao Sousa and Sam Querrey to reach the semi-final stage.