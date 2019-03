Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Tennis Live Streaming Online: When and where to watch Federer vs Nadal Indian Wells Semis?

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Semi-Final Live Streaming Online: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal won their respective quarterfinal matches on Friday to set up a mouth-watering clash in the semis on Sunday at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. The 16,100-seat Indian Wells Tennis Garden will be packed to the rafters for this contest. Federer beat 22-year-old Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-4 to reach the next round while Nadal overcame a tough challenge by 12th-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov to win 7-6 (2), 7-6 (2).

Advertising

It is never easy to pick a favourite between the two greatest modern day tennis players who are facing each other for the 39th time. In head to head records, Nadal is ahead by a margin of 23-15. However, in the last five meetings between the two Federer has emerged victorious on all occasions. Here is all you need to know before the two giants collide-

When is Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Indian Wells Semi-Final?

The Indian Wells 2019 Men’s Semi Final between Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal will take place on Sunday, March 17, 2019.

Advertising

Where is Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Indian Wells Semi-Final?

The Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Indian Wells Semi-Final will be played at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

What time does Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Indian Wells Semi-Final begin?

The Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Indian Wells Semi-Final will begin at 12:50 AM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Indian Wells Semi-Final?

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Indian Wells Semi-Final will broadcast on Sony Six, Sony Six HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Indian Wells Semi-Final?

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Indian Wells Semi-Final live streaming will be available on Sony Liv.