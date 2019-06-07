French Open 2019 Semi-Finals Tennis Live Score, Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Live Score Streaming: Fedal chapter XXXIX unfolds

Toggle Menu
French Open 2019 Semi-Finals Tennis Live Score, Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Tennis Live Updates: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal renew their treasured rivalry in semi-final action on Friday at Roland Garros. The winner will face top seed Novak Djokovic or fourth seed Dominic Thiem in the championship match.

In head to head records, Nadal leads Federer 23-15, but Federer has won their past five matches. On clay, the Spaniard leads their series 13-2 and has won their past four meetings on the surface. However, they haven’t played on it since the 2013 Internazionali BNL d’Italia final. Although Federer hasn’t beaten Nadal on clay since the 2009 Mutua Madrid Open final, he believes he can reverse the trend. Follow Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal LIVE:

Live Blog

French Open 2019 Semi-Finals, Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal: Follow LIVE Updates

Vondrousova beats Konta 7-5, 7-6

Ashleigh Barty and Marketa Vondrousova to meet in Roland Garros final.First Australian in the Roland-Garros Final since 2010! Barty is through, 6-7(4) 6-3 6-3 over Anisimova.

What is at stake?

The winner of Friday’s match will be No. 2 in the ATP Rankings on Monday. The loser will be No. 3. Meanwhile, Federer is 15-23 against Nadal and 112-13 against all other left-handed players. What will it be tonight?

STAT ATTACK

Nadal and Federer’s 38 prior meetings are the third-most in the Open Era (Nadal/Djokovic 54, Federer/Djokovic 47). Federer has held in 31 straight service games against Nadal since the fifth set of the 2017 Australian Open final

We are minutes away

RogerFederer (310) and Rafael Nadal (196) have combined for 506 weeks at No. 1 in the ATP Rankings -- 14 weeks shy of 10 years! On a surface where inches and milliseconds make the difference, the key to Nadal’s strengths is his on-court mobility.

Down the memory lane

On this day in 2008, Nadal thrashed world number one Federer 6-1 6-3 6-0 to win a fourth consecutive men's singles crown at the French Open. Can he do it tonight?

Roger Federer hopes volley serves a win against old foe

Roger Federer waited 11 years for that elusive French Open title, and then one more to make his feelings about the Grand Slam, the surface and its greatest exponent known. [READ MORE]

Federer vs Nadal LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the French Open men's semifinal between the two greats Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal! It's time for the old rivalry to take centre stage again. Stay tuned for live score and updates right here at IndianExpress.com.

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal won all Grand Slams in 2017. (Source: Reuters)

All clay roads lead to Rafael Nadal. Roger Federer, who marked his incredible return to clay court with an impressive win over a valiant Stan Wawrinka, was well aware of the fact that Nadal will be his very next opponent at the Roland Garros. Ever since 2015, both Federer and Nadal have enjoyed a mixed phase in their careers. While Nadal retained his form on clay, Federer succumbed to an injury interlude of six months in 2016 and stayed away from the red brick dust surface entirely for three years.

