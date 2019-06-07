French Open 2019 Semi-Finals Tennis Live Score, Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Live Score Streaming: Fedal chapter XXXIX unfolds

French Open 2019 Semi-Finals Tennis Live Score, Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Tennis Live Updates: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal renew their treasured rivalry in semi-final action on Friday at Roland Garros. The winner will face top seed Novak Djokovic or fourth seed Dominic Thiem in the championship match.

In head to head records, Nadal leads Federer 23-15, but Federer has won their past five matches. On clay, the Spaniard leads their series 13-2 and has won their past four meetings on the surface. However, they haven’t played on it since the 2013 Internazionali BNL d’Italia final. Although Federer hasn’t beaten Nadal on clay since the 2009 Mutua Madrid Open final, he believes he can reverse the trend. Follow Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal LIVE: