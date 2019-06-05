Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal in Paris. Need we say more?

Written by Christopher Clarey

After a false dawn in Indian Wells, California, three months ago, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are well and truly set to renew their rivalry.

It has not been as edgy as Federer’s with Novak Djokovic, not as prolific — nor as routinely draining — as Nadal’s with Djokovic.

But Federer-Nadal — or Nadal-Federer if you are respecting Nadal’s 23-15 head-to-head edge — has been transcendent just the same. It has been a reflection of their contrasting styles, their devoted and oft-divided fan bases and their unforgettable Wimbledon finals in 2007 and 2008.

They are friendly rivals, not bitter ones, despite a kerfuffle or two through the seasons. In recent years, they have supported each other’s foundations by playing exhibitions and making appearances, chatted over coffee about tour politics and played doubles together in the Laver Cup team event, Federer’s brainchild. It is hard to imagine that Friday’s French Open semifinal, their first face-off since October 2017, will change the dynamic. They have so little left to prove.

Nadal already has won a preposterous 11 French Open titles: “An unbelievable achievement,” said Severin Lüthi, one of Federer’s coaches. Nadal is 5-0 against Federer at Roland Garros.

Federer, the career leader in Grand Slam men’s singles titles with 20, returned to clay-court tennis this spring after a three-year break with a genuine intent of playing freely and enjoying the journey, unburdened by the sense that only titles would be good enough.

And yet he did not return to clay at age 37 only to hear the roars that came on the Suzanne Lenglen Court on Tuesday as he defeated Stan Wawrinka, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4. It was a taut quarterfinal full of bold decision-making and a smorgasbord of shotmaking, as well as a storm delay of a little more than an hour during what turned out to be the final set.

Federer, like Nadal, is a gentleman but also a true competitor, and he no doubt would take delight, and a fair bit of pride, in finally beating Nadal at the French Open in what might be the last chance he will get.

“If I came back to play on clay, it must have been to play Rafa,” Federer said Tuesday.

The odds and reason are against Federer winning, even if he has beaten Nadal in their past five matches, all on hard courts. Nadal’s high-kicking left-handed forehand can still wear down Federer’s one-handed backhand like nothing else on clay or earth.

But even when Federer was training on clay in Switzerland in April, with snow still on the mountaintops, he expressed optimism that his improved ability to come over the backhand with his larger-headed racket might help him in big matches on clay.

“Like against any player, there is always a chance,” Federer said. “Otherwise nobody will be in the stadium to watch, because everybody already knows the result in advance.”

Only two men have seized their chance at Roland Garros against Nadal: the now-retired Robin Soderling and Djokovic.

“If you want to do or achieve something on the clay, inevitably at some stage, you will go through Rafa, because he’s that strong, and he will be there,” Federer said. “I knew that when I signed up for the clay that hopefully that was going to happen. If I would have had a different mindset to avoid him, then I should not have played the clay.”

Federer is not quite right that one must inevitably go through Nadal to achieve on clay. Federer won his lone French Open title in 2009 after Soderling knocked Nadal out in the fourth round. Wawrinka won his lone French Open title in 2015 after Djokovic defeated Nadal in the quarterfinals.

But Federer has captured the spirit of the thing. Nadal’s shadow is long at any time of day on clay, and though Nadal struggled, by his standards, earlier this season on the surface where he has a 91.75 career winning percentage, he has now won 10 consecutive matches, rumbling past a weary Kei Nishikori, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3, in their quarterfinal Tuesday.

Federer vs. Wawrinka was the first match on Lenglen; Nadal and Nishikori were second on the main court, Philippe Chatrier. Still, Nadal finished off his victory ahead of Federer.

Both Nadal and Federer have lost just one set so far, although it bears mentioning that Djokovic, set to face Alexander Zverev in a quarterfinal Wednesday, has lost none.

“I really expect that he’s going to play aggressive, changing rhythms going to the net,” Nadal said of Federer. “Because he’s playing well, and he has the tennis to make that happen. I have to be solid. I have to hit the ball strong enough to not allow him to do things from good positions. I need to let him play from difficult positions, so from there he’s going to have less chances to go to the net or to play his aggressive game.”

Nadal continued: “If I am able to play good tennis and play well with my forehand and backhand, I hope to put him in trouble. If not, I will be in trouble.”

Those two paragraphs seems a fair and succinct analysis of a rival Nadal knows so well and has continued to watch closely, even though they have not played since Federer won the final of the Shanghai Masters almost 20 months ago. They were set to play in the semifinals in Indian Wells this March, but Nadal withdrew before the match because of knee tendinitis.

Though you never can be certain when a 37-year-old and a 33-year-old are involved, both champions should be all-systems-go this time. Both will also benefit from a two-day break. Federer plans to use it to practice with left-handed sparring partners, although it is never quite possible for a sparring partner to replicate Nadal’s left-handed shots.

“I have played five guys now that are righties, so for me it’s a complete switch-around,” Federer said. “Just the way the ball goes out of your strings with the different spins. It’s just different. So you have to get used to that quickly. Don’t have much time to waste. That’s why you have to be fearless to some extent to take on the spinny balls, the sliding balls, the kicking balls. And that’s what I will do on Friday.”

He played gutsy tennis Tuesday against Wawrinka, who showed plenty of fortitude of his own, pushing Federer after playing a five-set, five-hour-and-nine-minute classic against Stefanos Tsitsipas on the Lenglen Court in the fourth round.

Wawrinka is approaching his best again after two knee surgeries in 2017. So few players can bludgeon a tennis ball the way he can. Federer, his Swiss compatriot, knows it too well but also knows how to defuse the danger. He has beaten Wawrinka 23 times in 26 matches, though Wawrinka beat him in the French Open quarterfinals in 2015 on his way to the title.

Prevailing Tuesday required Federer to adjust and shape-shift. He returned unusually deep in the court. He served and volleyed frequently, but seldom predictably, and also lured Wawrinka forward with crisply sliced backhands that skidded low on the clay.

Federer had his shaky moments, particularly on break points, long an issue for him on clay. He converted just two of 18 and has converted 36% of his break points in the tournament, which ties him for 77th in the 128-player field.

But he found a way to flip the third set after going down a break and then found a way to close out the match after the rain delay at 3-3 in the fourth set. He broke Wawrinka to go up by 5-4 and then worked his way through a nervy game that included his first two double faults of the match and finished off the victory with a forehand volley winner.

Told that Mats Wilander, a former No. 1 turned TV analyst, had said closing out matches becomes harder later in a career, Federer succinctly disagreed.

“It’s not,” he said. “And send Mats my best.”

What is clear is that dueling from the baseline and the baseline alone would not have worked against Wawrinka on clay, just as Federer knows it won’t work against Nadal. But when you have played someone 38 times, there can be few surprises.

The battle is all in the timing, all in the nerves.