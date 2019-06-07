French Open 2019 Semi-Finals Live Streaming, Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal: When and where to watch Federer vs Nadal semis?

French Open 2019 Semi-Final Live Streaming: Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal won their respective quarterfinal matches to set up a mouth-watering clash in the semis on Friday at the Roland Garros. The venue will be packed to the rafters for this contest. Federer beat Stan Wawrinka 7-6, 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 to reach the next round while Nadal overcame Kei Nishikori to win 6-1, 6-1, 6-3.

It is never easy to pick a favourite between the two greatest modern day tennis players who are facing each other for the 39th time. In head to head records, Nadal is ahead by a margin of 23-15. However, in the last five meetings between the two Federer has emerged victorious on all occasions. Here is all you need to know before the two giants collide-

When is Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal French Open Semi-Final?

The French Open 2019 Men’s Semi Final between Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal will take place on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Where is Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal French Open Semi-Final?

The Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal French Open Semi-Final will be played at the Stade Roland Garros.

What time does Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal French Open Semi-Final begin?

The Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal French Open Semi-Final will begin at 4:20 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal French Open Semi-Final?

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal French Open Semi-Final will broadcast on Star Sports Select 1.

How do I watch online live streaming of Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal French Open Semi-Final?

Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal French Open Semi-Final live streaming will be available on hotstar and for all the live updates follow indianexpress.com.