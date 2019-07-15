Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic lifts fifth title after beating Roger Federer in longest ever final

Novak Djokovic won the Wimbledon Men’s Singles final against Roger Federer after defeating him by 7-6 1-6 7-6 4-6 13-12 in the longest ever final, clocking at 4 hours and 57 minutes.

Djokovic is the first man in 71 years to win the title from match points down. This was the first time a final was settled by a final set tiebreak.

Djokovic took the first set 7-6(5). Federer led 5-3 in the tiebreaker after winning four straight points, but missed forehands on each of the next three points. He then sent a backhand wide to hand Djokovic the set. Federer had the only break point of the set at 2-1, but sent a forehand wide.

Federer won the second set against Novak Djokovic 6-1. Djokovic was broken twice as Federer raced to a 4-0 lead. Federer broke again at love in the final game, with Djokovic double-faulting on set point. Djokovic hit just two winners in the second set, compared to 14 in the first.

Djokovic took the third set 7-6 (4), again going to the tiebreaker. Federer had a set point with Djokovic serving at 5-4 in the third, but sent a backhand return wide. In the tiebreaker, Djokovic jumped out to a 5-1 lead and clinched the set when Federer netted a forehand.

Federer won the fourth set to even the match at 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-4. He broke Djokovic twice in the fourth to take a 5-2 lead, but was broken for the first time in the match when serving for the set. However, he held at love on his second opportunity.

In the last set, the giants of the game went the distance matching each other toe-to-toe. After Djokovic broke Federer’s serve, the Swiss only replied in kind. But after the match went till 12-12, after Djokovic defended two Championship points against Federer, he went on to win the tiebreak by 7-3, making it 13-12 in the fifth and final set.

Djokovic equalled the record of Bjorn Borg of winning five Wimbledon titles, and won the title back-to-back for the first time after Roger Federer. This was the third time Federer and Djokovic met each other in the Wimbledon final. Djokovic had won the previous two, in 2014 and 2015.

Djokovic’s total number of Grand Slam titles went up to 16 after the win on Centre Court.