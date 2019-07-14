Wimbledon 2019 Final Live Score, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Tennis Live Score Streaming: Smashing towards green glory

Toggle Menu
Wimbledon 2019 Men's Singles Final Tennis Live Score Streaming Online, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Tennis Live Score Streaming Updates: Both the top seeds will fight it out on Centre Court to win the Wimbledon title, extending their joint 12 Wimbledon wins to 13.

Progressing into the final after defeating Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista Agut respectively, Federer and Djokovic will be facing each other for the third time. The Serbian has won the previous two encounters in 2014 and 2015, defeating Federer 7-6 6-7 6-4 6-3 and 6-7 6-4 7-6 5-7 6-4. Counting the 2012 semi-final which Federer won, this will be the fourth time the two heavyweights will face off each other at the All England Club.

If Federer wins it, he will extend his Wimbledon lead to 9 wins, with it being the 21st Grand Slam win for the Swiss, but if Djokovic wins it on Sunday, he will win it for the fifth time equalling Bjorn Borg’s record. It will be the Serbian’s 16th Grand Slam win.

On his way to the semi-final, Federer defeated 18th seed Matteo Berrettini, 8th Kei Nishikori, and 3rd seed Rafael Nadal, while Djokovic defeated Ugo Humbert, 21st seed David Goffin, and 23rd seed Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the final.

Federer seeks his 21st Grand Slam, Djokovic eyes his 16th

Hello and welcome to the men's singles final of 2019 Wimbledon Championships between Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, who would be meeting each other for the 48th time in history. Both of them have their eyes on winning the final, with Federer aiming for his ninth title and Djokovic aiming to equal Bjorn Borg's record of five Wimbledon wins.

After two rapturous semi-finals on Friday, the entire world would be hooked on to the Wimbledon final, as two legends of the game go toe-to-toe again on the grandest of stages. Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have combined to win 12 Wimbledon titles over the years, with the Serbian being the reigning champion. Although the Serbian leads the Swiss in their head-to-head record by 25 wins to 22 wins, the Swiss' heyday is not well behind him as he showed his powers while he defeated the third seed Rafael Nadal 7-6 1-6 6-3 6-4 in the semi-final.

