Wimbledon 2019 Final Live Score, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Tennis Live Score Streaming: Smashing towards green glory

Wimbledon 2019 Final Tennis Live Score, Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic Tennis Live Updates: Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer will be up against the reigning champion Novak Djokovic in The Championships Men’s Singles final on Sunday at Centre Court.

Progressing into the final after defeating Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista Agut respectively, Federer and Djokovic will be facing each other for the third time. The Serbian has won the previous two encounters in 2014 and 2015, defeating Federer 7-6 6-7 6-4 6-3 and 6-7 6-4 7-6 5-7 6-4. Counting the 2012 semi-final which Federer won, this will be the fourth time the two heavyweights will face off each other at the All England Club.

If Federer wins it, he will extend his Wimbledon lead to 9 wins, with it being the 21st Grand Slam win for the Swiss, but if Djokovic wins it on Sunday, he will win it for the fifth time equalling Bjorn Borg’s record. It will be the Serbian’s 16th Grand Slam win.

On his way to the semi-final, Federer defeated 18th seed Matteo Berrettini, 8th Kei Nishikori, and 3rd seed Rafael Nadal, while Djokovic defeated Ugo Humbert, 21st seed David Goffin, and 23rd seed Roberto Bautista Agut to reach the final.

Scroll down for LIVE UPDATES: