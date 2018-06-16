Roger Federer beats Nick Kyrgios to retain World No 1 ranking

Roger Federer moved into the final of Stuttgart with three set win over Nick Kygios. (Source: AP) Roger Federer moved into the final of Stuttgart with three set win over Nick Kygios. (Source: AP)

Roger Federer will once again return to pinnacle of ATP Rankings on Monday after moving into the final of the Mercedes Cup in Stuttgart. The Swiss came from a set down to beat Nick Kyrgios 6-7, 6-2, 7-6. He will face Milos Raonic in the final on Sunday who had earlier beat defending champion Lucas Pouille.

Federer, 36, will return to top of the ATP rankings for the sixth time in his career and begin a record 310th week at the summit of the men’s game. His surge to the top displaces Rafael Nadal who had only last week clinched the French Open title for a record-extending 11th time. The focus, however, has not shifted to grass court season with two weeks to go to Wimbledon.

The Swiss, who holds 20 Grand Slam singles titles, needed to go all the way against the Austraian Kyrgios, playing his first event in two months due to injury. Looking ahead to the final, Federer has a 10-3 record over Raonic who hammered 19 aces past Pouille.

Raonic, plagued by injury over the past few seasons, is making his Stuttgart debut. The Canadian seventh seed feels his game is starting to fire again. “I have nothing to complain about, everything is going positive,” he said. “I’m playing better with each match, I’m there at the important moments in the games, that’s an important thing.”

Raonic said he is not allowing any thoughts of Queen’s club next week or Wimbledon enter his mind. “I’m just concentrating on the job to hand, trying to do it well. If I can play well, I’ll be having my chances on the grass. Reaching the final is an important step for me,” he said. “There is a big difference between playing a semi and a final. I’m making positive progress, I’m happy with it and hope to keep it up tomorrow.”

Raonic played his last final in May, 2017, losing in Istanbul to Marin Cilic. He has not won a title since the 2016 Brisbane International.

