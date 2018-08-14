Don’t want to get injured, there is too much to play, says Roger Federer

Roger Federer will return to Cincinnati Open after Wimbledon. (Source: AP/File) Roger Federer will return to Cincinnati Open after Wimbledon. (Source: AP/File)

After losing to Kevin Anderson in the Wimbledon quarterfinal 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 4-6, 11-13, Roger Federer will return to tennis at the Cincinnati Masters in order to test his form ahead of the upcoming US Open. The 20-time Grand Slam winner skipped Toronto Open last week and said that he does not wish to get an injury before the big tournament. Speaking to news agency AFP, the World No. 2 said, “I’ve trained hard, I’m anxious. I chose to skip Toronto for the health of my body. I don’t want to be hurt, there is too much to play.”

The Swiss tennis star added that it is difficult for him to watch the competition from sidelines, but he needs to take care of his body. “Watching from afar. But that’s part of growing older, you’ve got to take care of the body,” he said.

The 7-time Cincinnati Champion, who will start against Peter Gojowczyk after the German beat Portugal’s Joao Sousa 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, added that he hopes to have a good tournament. “It’s nice to be back and I hope to have a good tournament,” he said.

Federer further went on to say that he is enjoying spending time with his family with a more relaxed schedule. “You’ve got to keep it all in perspective, it’s easier now for me to take time away. I wish I could play everything but it’s not possible.

I’m more relaxed about my schedule now. I have more time for the family, which is important for me,” he said. “The hectic part of my life has passed. Even when I have to take time away, I still get something out of it,” he added.

