People taking photos of my children worry me, says Roger Federer

Roger Federer has revealed one of his big concerns around his four children even as hundreds of professional shutterbugs and tennis fans vie to get a moment with the Swiss. Such is the fan following that the current World No 2 is worried by the huge number of paparazzi that follows his and his family’s every move. He doesn’t post pictures of his family – wife Mirka or twin sons Leo and Lenny and twin daughters Myla and Charlene – on social media and has been categorical in asking for them not to be featured in interviews.

Such is his desire to respect their space and privacy, he said he wouldn’t be ready to do a documentary on his life and tennis career to avoid getting his loved ones into limelight.

“Sometimes we had to say people to stop taking pics of me or kids. Many times they do it because they like it, but it worries me a little bit. You have to be respectful. I try to make my children grow normally. It’s normal that they want to take pics, but there are some limits that cannot be passed,” he was quoted as saying by Swiss outlet Tages Anzeiger.

This is in contrast to Serena Williams who has an Instagram and Twitter account for daughter Olympia. The account was created soon after her birth in September with thousands of followers on both social media entities. The posts are made by either the 23-time grand slam winner or her husband Alexis Ohanian.

Federer returns to court in Cincinnati after taking a long break. His last appearance on court was in the quarters of Wimbledon where he lost to eventual runner-up Kevin Anderson. Thereafter, US Open is on schedule for Federer who turns 37 on August 8.

