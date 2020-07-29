‘I have a chance in singles’: Roger Federer on winning gold at Tokyo Olympics

Roger Federer has foregone the rest of the 2020 season because a knee surgery. (Source: AP Photo) Roger Federer has foregone the rest of the 2020 season because a knee surgery. (Source: AP Photo)

Roger Federer has expressed his desire to end his career with the elusive singles gold medal at next year’s rescheduled Tokyo Olympics.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner is yet to win an Olympic gold at the men’s singles event although he has won the silver in the London Olympics after losing 6–2, 6–1, 6–4 to Andy Murray in 2012. Before that, he clinched gold in the men’s doubles with Stan Wawrinka in 2008 in Beijing.

Being confident about his ability on hard courts, Federer is optimistic about his chances in 2021.

“Of course I think something is possible. Whether this will be in singles, doubles, or mixed. I don’t know yet what I’m going to play. I think I would have a chance in singles,” said Federer in an interview with SRF.

“I think I can speak for both of us when I say that in our position a medal is a goal, otherwise you wonder why you even go there in the first place,” he added.

Switzerland’s Roger Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka won the 2008 Beijing Olympics men’s doubles gold medal after beating Sweden’s Simon Aspelin and Thomas Johansson by 6-3, 6-4, 6-7(4-7), 6-3. (Source: Reuters) Switzerland’s Roger Federer and Stanislas Wawrinka won the 2008 Beijing Olympics men’s doubles gold medal after beating Sweden’s Simon Aspelin and Thomas Johansson by 6-3, 6-4, 6-7(4-7), 6-3. (Source: Reuters)

Although a medal remains the goal for him, Federer’s initial aim is to go into the Olympics at full fitness.

“The situation I’m in right now… I have to honestly say that I would be glad to participate. When I’m 100% fit, I would be happy to get a medal… and when I won’t have one, I will be disappointed but I will know that I gave everything and can look back proudly,” he said.

The 38-year-old, who recently underwent a second surgery on his knee, expressed that it will be interesting when he will play tennis just for recreation after his retirement.

“I will certainly play tennis when I‘m older. I just like to play tennis. It will be interesting for me when I won‘t practice at one point anymore and only play balls,” the eight-time Wimbledon winner said.

“I think it will be an interesting step when I will play with friends and thinking: What do I play here? It doesn‘t matter if the forehand works or not.”

Last month, Federer called off the rest of his 2020 season owing to his surgery. His decision has paved the way for Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to stake their claim on the two Grand Slams that, as of now, are expected to be held this year.

