Roger Federer to defend Hopman Cup title ahead of Australian Open

Tuesday, June 26, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
Roger Federer says he will defend his Hopman Cup mixed teams title in Perth along with Switzerland team-mate Belinda Bencic, seeing the tournament as perfect preparation for the Australian Open.

By: Reuters | Published: June 26, 2018 7:05:53 pm
World number two Roger Federer says he will defend his Hopman Cup mixed teams title in Perth along with Switzerland team-mate Belinda Bencic, seeing the tournament as perfect preparation for the Australian Open.

Federer has won the last two Australian Open titles – the first Grand Slam of the year – after taking part in the mixed-doubles tournament, which starts in the Australian city of Perth on Dec. 29.

“It’s (Hopman Cup) obviously the perfect preparation for the Australian Open and it worked so well the last couple of years, I can’t wait to come back,” Federer told reporters.

Federer and Bencic will be joined by last year’s beaten finalists, two-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber and world number three Alexander Zverev.

