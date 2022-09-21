scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

I won’t become a tennis ghost, says Roger Federer before last act

Roger Federer claimed 103 career titles, second only to Jimmy Connors, and spent a record 237 consecutive weeks as world number one from 2004 to 2008.

Roger Federer gestures during a media conference ahead of the Laver Cup tennis tournament at the O2 in London. (AP Photo)

Roger Federer assured his fans on Wednesday that he will not become a tennis ghost even as he prepares to bring down the curtain on his illustrious career later this week.

Speaking to reporters in London the 41-year-old said that he had no intention of walking away from a sport that he has graced for so long.

“I just wanted to let the fans know I won’t be a ghost. It’s funny, I spoke about Bjorn Borg, he didn’t return to Wimbledon for 25 years and that hurts every fan,” Federer said of the 11-time major winner who quit tennis aged 26.

“But I don’t think I’ll be that guy. I feel tennis has given me too much. I have been around the game for too long. Have fallen in love with too many things.

“You’ll see me again. In what capacity, I don’t know. Still have to think about it a little bit, give myself some time.” Federer added.

Federer, who announced last week that the Laver Cup would be his last professional tournament, had not played competitively since losing in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last year.

He is most likely set to make his final bow with a doubles match, possibly alongside great rival Rafael Nadal.

Recalling his injury problems Federer said, “My knee just doesn’t allow me to play at this level anymore.”

“I came to realize that throughout the summer and then I was just looking for a place in time where I could call it. “It felt very fitting for me to end my career here. Having Bjorn Borg on the bench with me when I walk out is going to be something that is beyond cool and I felt that was something really nice. Having a team behind me as well would not feel so lonely when I’m calling it a day,” he said.

Federer’s 20 Grand slam titles has been surpassed by Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) in an unprecedented golden era for men’s tennis. But whatever the statistics, many still regard him as the greatest player ever to wield a racket.

(With Reuters inputs)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 06:43:23 pm
