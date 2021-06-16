Roger Federer suffers shock exit in Halle, 20-year-old Felix on cloud nine

Switzerland's Roger Federer wipes his face during his ATP Tour Singles, Men, Round of 16 tennis match against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in Halle, Germany, Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Friso Gentsch/dpa via AP)

Roger Federer failed to qualify for the Halle Open quarterfinals on Wednesday as 20-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime rallied from a set down to stun the former champion. The Swiss great was beaten 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.

Federer, who has lifted the trophy in Halle a record 10 times is 19 years younger than Auger-Aliassime.

Incidentally, the duo also shares the same birthday on August 8.

Federer was unable to deal with his young opponent’s change of tactics in the second set.

Auger-Aliassime targeted the backhand with his strong serves and the Canadian player converted three break opportunities to win in 1 hour, 45 minutes.

“In the first set, I didn’t think I could have played much better outside of just missing one forehand in my service game and then he hit two amazing passing shots and I was just like ‘Whoa,’” Auger-Aliassime recalled to ATP tour.

“I understand how good he is and how good he was when he was No. 1 in the world, so it was tough,” he added.

Auger-Aliassime next faces German Jan-Lennard Struff, who shocked top-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday, or American qualifier Marcos Giron.

Also Wednesday, Andrey Rublev defeated Australia’s Jordan Thompson 6-4, 6-4 and veteran home favorite Philipp Kohlschreiber beat Corentin Moutet of France 6-4, 7-6 (4).