Roger Federer suffers shock exit in Halle, 20-year-old Felix on cloud nine

Roger Federer failed to qualify for the Halle Open quarterfinals on Wednesday as 20-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime rallied from a set down to stun the former champion. The Swiss great was beaten 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round.
Federer, who has lifted the trophy in Halle a record 10 times is 19 years younger than Auger-Aliassime.
Incidentally, the duo also shares the same birthday on August 8.
Federer was unable to deal with his young opponent’s change of tactics in the second set.
Auger-Aliassime targeted the backhand with his strong serves and the Canadian player converted three break opportunities to win in 1 hour, 45 minutes.
“In the first set, I didn’t think I could have played much better outside of just missing one forehand in my service game and then he hit two amazing passing shots and I was just like ‘Whoa,’” Auger-Aliassime recalled to ATP tour.
“I understand how good he is and how good he was when he was No. 1 in the world, so it was tough,” he added.
Auger-Aliassime next faces German Jan-Lennard Struff, who shocked top-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev on Tuesday, or American qualifier Marcos Giron.
“I never expected to play him.”
Now @felixtennis has not just played, but defeated Roger Federer. #NoventiOpen pic.twitter.com/xe6eskcSJt
— ATP Tour (@atptour) June 16, 2021
Stunning 🔥@rogerfederer #NoventiOpen pic.twitter.com/cnGXkXenJ6
— Tennis TV (@TennisTV) June 16, 2021
Felix fires past Federer 👀
A huge win for 20 y/o 🇨🇦 @felixtennis who defeats 10x @ATPHalle champion Roger Federer 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 👏 #NoventiOpen pic.twitter.com/5tQfM7aQ2J
— ATP Tour (@atptour) June 16, 2021
Also Wednesday, Andrey Rublev defeated Australia’s Jordan Thompson 6-4, 6-4 and veteran home favorite Philipp Kohlschreiber beat Corentin Moutet of France 6-4, 7-6 (4).
