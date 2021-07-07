Roger Federer beaten in three sets by Hubert Hurkacz in Wimbledon quarterfinal

Roger Feder went down in the Wimbledon quarterfinals to Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz, who registered a 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 upset win over his idol on Wednesday to sail into his first ever Grand Slam semifinal.

Hubert Hurkacz is the first player to beat Roger Federer in straight sets at Wimbledon in 19 years.

An ovation for 22 years of memories 👏 It’s been a pleasure as always, @rogerfederer #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/GvsOenp68C — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2021

Federer’s hunt for his 21st Grand Slam title and a 9th Wimbledon title ends with this defeat.

The last time Federer lost a set 0-6 in a grass-court match was way back in 1999. In this century, he has lost a set 0-6 twice — once again Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros in 2008 and today.

Federer turns 40 next month and never was able to summon the serving and shot-making that have carried him to 20 Grand Slam titles overall. That is tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in tennis history.

Hurkacz is a 24-year-old from Poland who had not made it past the third round at any major tournament until this one.

Novak Djokovic and Denis Shapovalov also reached the semifinals with wins Wednesday.

If Djokovic beats Shapovalov and then goes on to claim a sixth Wimbledon title — and third in a row — on Sunday, that would allow the 34-year-old from Serbia to tie Federer and Nadal with 20 Slam trophies.

(With agency inputs)