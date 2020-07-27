‘I am at the end of my career’: Roger Federer addresses retirement rumours

Roger Federer will turn 39 next month. (Source: File) Roger Federer will turn 39 next month. (Source: File)

Roger Federer addressed speculations about his retirement after he confirmed last month that he will be out of action for the remainder of the year due to knee surgery.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner, who will turn 39 next month, was last seen in action the 2020 Australian Open in January where he was knocked out of the competition in the semi-final by winner Novak Djokovic.

Although, he suffered an injury setback amidst the coronavirus pandemic in June, he has confirmed that he won’t be retiring before 2021 as he has committed himself in participating in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

In an interview with SportsPanorama, Federer again clarified the retirement rumours, claiming the media has been speculating about it for more than a decade.

“Since I won the French Open in 2009, the media has been chopping on this topic. But it is already clear that I am at the end of my career,” said Federer.

“I can not say what will be in two years. That’s why I plan year after year. I’m still happy right now. But when the cogwheels don’t grip anymore, I stop.”

“When I am old, I will definitely still play tennis. But no longer train, just ball,” the Swiss added.

Federer’s decision to forego the 2020 season has paved the way for Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to stake their claim on the two Grand Slams that, as of now, are expected to be held this year.

Nadal sits on 19 major wins, just one short of Federer’s record haul of 20, and is likely to level the tally at the French Open. The top-ranked Serbian, on the other hand, has 17 majors.

