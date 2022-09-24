scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022
Laver Cup 2022 Live Score Updates: Roger Federer teams up with Rafael Nadal in final match against Frances Tiafoe/Jack Sock

Roger Federer/Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe/Jack Sock, Laver Cup 2022 Live Tennis Score Online Today, Match Updates: Roger Federer plays in his last competitive match tonight.

By: Sports Desk
Updated: September 24, 2022 12:31:27 am
Roger Federer/Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe/Jack Sock, Live Tennis Score Streaming and Updates: 20-time grand slam winner, Roger Federer will play the last match of his professional Tennis career, teaming with rival and friend Rafael Nadal in a doubles fixture in the Laver Cup. Standing across the court from the two stars will be two upcoming ones in Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Federer had announced his retirement last week via social media. The 41-year-old had said in a press conference ahead of Laver Cup that ‘playing doubles with Rafa (as his last match) would be an absolute dream’.

Follow live updates from Roger Federer/Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe/Jack Sock below.

Roger Federer/Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe/Jack Sock Live Score and Updates: Follow all the live action from the O2 arena.

00:31 (IST)24 Sep 2022

00:30 (IST)24 Sep 2022
Roger Federer/Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe/Jack Sock Live: Stefanos Tsitsipas breezes past Diego Schwartzman

Tsitsipas, now a Laver Cup veteran, did not need as much time as Ruud, as he routinely got past Schwartzman 6-2, 6-1.

00:27 (IST)24 Sep 2022
Roger Federer/Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe/Jack Sock Live: Casper Ruud picks up a tough point with win over Sock

In the first matchup of the event, Casper Ruud took on Sock, and prevailed 6-5, 5-7, (10-7) in a testing encounter.

00:14 (IST)24 Sep 2022
Roger Federer/Rafael Nadal vs Frances Tiafoe/Jack Sock Live: Hello and welcome

Welcome to the Indian Express' coverage of Roger Federer's final competitive tennis match. He represents Team Europe in doubles, alongside his long-time rival and friend Rafael Nadal.

They will take on the American duo of Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. 

Going to be an emotional one. Stay tuned.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 12:01:14 am
