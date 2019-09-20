Watch: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal combine to energetically coach Fabio Fognini at Laver Cup

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have competed against each other on the tennis court many times, but on Friday they were seen competing to get into the ear of Italy’s Fabio Fognini – who was playing for Team Europe against Team World in the Laver Cup.

The video, which has warmed hearts because of the enthusiasm with which Federer and Nadal are trying to coach Fognini, was from the first day of action at this year’s Laver Cup – a tennis extravaganza played between a combined team from Europe and a combined team from the rest of the world.

Advertising

Fognini lost the match, however, to Jack Sock of the USA. In an upset of sorts, Sock won 6-1, 7-6 (3) to claim his first win since November 2018.

A lot of the attention on the match, however, was on how both Federer and Nadal went up to Fognini frequently between points to try and get him to get a win for Team Europe.

“I told you Fabio.. play every point like your life depends on it, no?” #laverCup pic.twitter.com/NtEHsLrXUY — Rishi Dhingra (@love_all___) September 20, 2019

The event is scheduled to run for three days from Friday to Sunday.

Here is how the teams look for this year:

Team Europe: Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Fabio Fognini, Robert Bautista Agut (alternate)

Team World: John Isner, Milos Raonic, nick Kyrgios, Denis Shapovalov, Jack Sock, Taylor Fritz, Jordan Thompson (alternate)