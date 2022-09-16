What will legend Roger Federer do post RF retirement: Uno or DJ or biz honcho

What Roger Federer‘s life post-Roger Federer, the tennis GOAT, could look like.

To my tennis family and beyond, With Love,

Some broad contours from snippets of news trickled out last few months:

Uno, the Game & the second-best wizard Harry Potter’s castle

“I haven’t taught them how to play cards yet, but the Uno is very popular. And during the pandemic, I spent two weeks with my children building Harry Potter’s castle with Lego. Then we installed a mini table tennis table, we also spend a lot of time there together.”

To tennisworld.usa

Keen eye for talent

A tennis star who just turned pro has been signed by Roger Fedrer’s agency. Ben Shelton won the NCAA Singles Championship last year while competing for the University of Florida and reached the third round of the Cincinnati Open last week. As the 19-year-old embarks on a professional tennis career, he is set to be managed by TEAM8, the sports management agency co-founded by Roger Federer and Tony Godsick. Shelton will certainly be delighted with this new partnership, given how much he idolises the 20-time grand slam champion.

From express.co.uk

Brand Federer

At age 41, Federer remains the world’s highest-paid tennis player for the 17th straight year, hauling in an estimated $90 million before taxes and agents’ fees over the last 12 months despite not playing a single match.

From Forbes

Biz honcho, Sharp-suit Fed

“It’s easy when you’re sitting on the couch at home.There are many celebrities on this planet, I am not the only one. Not the only good tennis player either. It’s nothing out of the ordinary for me, but it does get harder when you’re out and about. The press also portrays a certain image and sometimes you have to meet impossible expectations. They want you to be the superhero,”

“I don’t think I need the tennis. I am happy with the little things. When my son does something right, when my daughter comes home with a good grade. Tennis is part of my identity, but not my entire identity. I want to be and remain successful, put a lot of energy into business, but that is also possible outside of sports,” he said on the same.

From Tennis World.

DJ waale Federer babu

The Swiss maestro revealed that he would have loved to have been a DJ, describing in detail his love for music and for creating “good vibes.” “I love music. I get up with it and go to bed with it.”

“At home, I’m the one who creates good vibes, in the apartment, at invitations, in the car, I want to tell the children who used to make good music (laughs). Actually, I would have liked to be a DJ. One day I want to buy a DJ set for fun.grew up during the techno era of the 90’s, also went to the street parade a couple of times which was on my birthday in the summer, awesome!”

From Tennis World