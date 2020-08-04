Roger Federer on lockdown life: ‘I haven’t seen my parents in three months’

Roger Federer with his parents, Robert and Lynette. (Source: AP Photo) Roger Federer with his parents, Robert and Lynette. (Source: AP Photo)

Roger Federer, who has been living in Switzerland with his family during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, recently reflected about his personal life and said that he hasn’t met his parents for three months.

Since the start of his career, the 20-time Grand Slam winner has never stayed away from home for more than a few weeks. His parents — Robert, 74, and Lynette, 68 — were the ones who introduced Roger to tennis.

Robert, a German-Swiss, met Lynette, a South African, in 1970 and they got married in 1973. Robert manages the Roger Federer Foundation, which helps fund education and sports projects in countries with high child mortality rates.

“I haven’t had this long at home in 25 years. We’re safe because we’re up in the mountains and don’t see anybody,” Federer told Miami Living Magazine in an interview.

“I’ve been very strict and serious about the rules. I haven’t seen my parents in three months now, and we’ve been chasing around after the kids the best we can on our own, but I think this strange time has given us a chance to reflect and take stock of what really matters, which is family, friends, health, and happiness.”

Federer, who will turn 39 this month, was last seen in action the 2020 Australian Open in January where he was knocked out of the competition in the semi-final by winner Novak Djokovic.

Last month, Federer called off the rest of his 2020 season owing to a knee surgery. His decision has paved the way for Djokovic and Rafael Nadal to stake their claim on the two Grand Slams that, as of now, are expected to be held this year.

