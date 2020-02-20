Roger Federer out of French Open due to knee injury

Roger Federer underwent arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland. (File Photo) Roger Federer underwent arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland. (File Photo)

World no 3 Roger Federer won’t participate in the upcoming edition of French Open due to a knee injury. The Swiss recently underwent arthroscopic surgery in Switzerland and it was confirmed that apart from the French Open, Federer will also miss the Dubai, Indian Wells, Bogota, Miami Open.

“My right knee has been bothering me for a little while… I can’t wait to be playing again soon, see you on the grass,” ATP Tour tweeted quoting Federer on Thursday.

As per a report in Reuters, Roland Garros was expected to be Federer’s only appearance on clay this season.

Unlike his main rivals, Federer, who won the last of his 20 Grand Slam titles in 2018 at Melbourne Park, opted out of the inaugural ATP Cup in Australia to spend more time with his family before launching his 22nd season on Tour.

He arrived at the Australian Open having not played a competitive match since the ATP Finals in November but still made it to the semi-finals, where he fell to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

more details awaited…

