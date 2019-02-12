Watch: Roger Federer wishes alpine skiing legend Lindsey Vonn luck in retirement

From one legend of a sport to another is how one could sum up a video call between 20-time tennis grand slam winner Roger Federer and three-time alpine skiing gold medallist Lindsey Vonn. The Swiss made a phone call to the American ski legend who retired on the weekend following the bronze medal at World Championships.

Competing in her final race at the World Championships downhill event in Åre in Sweden, Vonn picked up a bronze medal. She thus took her medal tally at Worlds to eight with two of them being gold.

After the race, Federer gave the 34-year-old American, first female to win a medal at six World Championships, a video call to congratulate her.

“Hey Lindsey, it’s me,” said Federer in the video, which was shown to a screaming Vonn. “Many, many congratulations on a wonderful career. I know you tired everything the last few months to get ready. I was thinking about you, I was watching you. I saw the fall as well in the super-G a few days ago. I was really feeling sorry for you.”

“I was watching with my children and hoping for you. So I just wanted to say well done, you can be so, so proud. I hope you enjoy this moment even though it might be a little bit sad for you right now.”

Vonn was clearly delighted with the message from 37-year-old Federer. “Rog, you’re the best man,” she said. “I’m going to come to Wimbledon so I want to see a good performance out of you. And I look forward to now being able to ski with your children. It’s gonna be great. I love ya, thank you,” she replied.

They have met in the past with the two legendary athletes having their paths collide in 2017. “Roger’s style and just the way he plays is just so graceful, he makes it so fun to watch. And when he and [Rafael] Nadal are rivalling to many times, and watching Wimbledon so many times when they were playing against each other,” said Vonn then.

“For me as an athlete, it’s inspiring to watch. And meeting him after watching him for so many years, and seeing how humble he is and how much of a philanthropist he is, those are the kinds of things that I want to carry out in my life and in my career as well,” she went on to add.