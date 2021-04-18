scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 18, 2021
Latest news

‘I will play Geneva and Paris’: Roger Federer confirms French Open participation

After missing more than a year following two knee operations, Roger Federer returned on tour at last month's Qatar Open, where he suffered a quarter-final defeat by Nikoloz Basilashvili.

By: Reuters |
Updated: April 18, 2021 11:40:08 pm
Roger Federer is back on tour after more than a year away. (AP)

Roger Federer will kickstart his claycourt campaign at next month’s Geneva Open as he steps up his preparations for the French Open, the 39-year-old Swiss wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

After missing more than a year following two knee operations, Federer returned on Tour at last month’s Qatar Open, where he suffered a quarter-final defeat by Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion then withdrew from the Dubai tournament in order to train and prepare going forward.

“Happy to let you know that I will play Geneva and Paris. Until then I will use the time to train. Can’t wait to play in Switzerland again,” Federer, whose only French Open triumph came in 2009, said in a Twitter post.

The Geneva ATP 250 event is scheduled to run from May 16-22, while the French Open begins on May 30 in Paris.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IPL 2021: Mumbai roar back to beat Hyderabad by 13 runs
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Apr 18: Latest News

x