Roger Federer feels ‘pumped up’ to return to competition at Doha Open

Roger Federer in action at "The Match In Africa" last year. (Reuters)

Former world number one Roger Federer said on Friday he was excited to return to competitive tennis at next week’s Qatar Open after a year-long absence.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played a tournament since his Australian Open semi-final exit against Novak Djokovic last year, undergoing two knee surgeries since.

“Here we are, about to take off to fly to Doha. It’s been a year since my last event,” Federer, 39, said in a video posted on his Twitter feed.

“I can tell I’m very excited… it’s been a long and hard road. I know I’m not at the finish line yet but it’s good, I feel I’m in a good place, I’ve been practising very well and I just feel really pumped up.”

The Doha Open starts on Monday.