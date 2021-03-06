scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 06, 2021
Latest news

Roger Federer feels ‘pumped up’ to return to competition at Doha Open

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played a tournament since his Australian Open semi-final exit against Novak Djokovic last year, undergoing two knee surgeries since.

By: Reuters |
March 6, 2021 9:43:47 am
Roger Federer, Roger Federer French Open 2020, Roger Federer clay court, tennis newsRoger Federer in action at "The Match In Africa" last year. (Reuters)

Former world number one Roger Federer said on Friday he was excited to return to competitive tennis at next week’s Qatar Open after a year-long absence.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has not played a tournament since his Australian Open semi-final exit against Novak Djokovic last year, undergoing two knee surgeries since.

“Here we are, about to take off to fly to Doha. It’s been a year since my last event,” Federer, 39, said in a video posted on his Twitter feed.

“I can tell I’m very excited… it’s been a long and hard road. I know I’m not at the finish line yet but it’s good, I feel I’m in a good place, I’ve been practising very well and I just feel really pumped up.”

The Doha Open starts on Monday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Day 1: India restrict England to 205 despite Stokes fifty
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 06: Latest News