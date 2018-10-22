Roger Federer discloses hand injury picked up at start of grass court season

Roger Federer of Switzerland in action against Borna Coric of Croatia. (Source: Reuters)

Roger Federer, who will kickstart his bid for the ninth Swiss Open title on Tuesday, revealed that he had been facing a hand injury since the start of the grass season.

With the problem not persisting anymore, Federer said that he can now let go of his forehand normally without worrying. Speaking to German newspaper Sonntag Zeitung, Federer said, “I hurt my hand training at the start of the grass season. It’s had more consequences than I thought. I dragged this pain for about three months. It’s not an excuse and we’re not going to make a fuss over it.”

“(Sometimes) I felt pain during the first ten minutes of a match warmup. But now I can let go of my forehand normally without thinking of it,” he added.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will begin his campaign against Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic on Tuesday and has a chance of taking revenge in the second round if he and John Millman both win the first round. Millman defeated Federer in the fourth round of US Open in September.

This is going to be the 37-year old’s second ATP tournament after US Open. Federer goes into the tournament with the top seeding and is followed by Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic in the second and third spot respectively.

