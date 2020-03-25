Roger Federer contributes one million swiss francs to help ‘vulnerable’ families in Switzerland

Roger Federer expects that this gesture of his influences others to join the movement against the novel coronavirus. Roger Federer expects that this gesture of his influences others to join the movement against the novel coronavirus.

Following a steep rise in the coronavirus cases across the globe, 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer and wife Mina donated one million Swiss Francs (7.7 crore) to help the ‘vulnerable’ families in Switzerland.

The Swiss tennis legend expects that this gesture of his influences others to join the movement against the novel coronavirus.

“These are challenging times for everyone and nobody should be left behind. Mirka and I have personally decided to donate one million Swiss Francs to the most vulnerable families in Switzerland,” Federer stated in a social media post on Wednesday evening.

“Our contribution is just a start. We hope that others might join in supporting more families in need. Together we can overcome this crisis. Stay healthy,” the statement added.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has led to a global crisis, with sports stars pledging support to combat the situation.

Football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi too have joined forces against the pandemic. The Portuguese star has donated lifesaving equipment to Portuguese hospitals struggling to treat patients with the novel coronavirus. The Argentine, on the other hand, made a contribution of over one million US dollars against the virus.

Among the Indian athletes, former India skipper and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has announced an donation of rice worth Rs 50 lakh to the underprivileged.

The two will donate equipment for two wards at Lisbon’s Santa Maria hospital, providing the wards with 10 beds each, ventilators, heart monitors, infusion pumps and syringes, the hospital said in a statement.

