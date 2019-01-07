Roger Federer breaks down while remembering former coach Peter Carter

Ahead of the Australian Open, Roger Federer got emotional while speaking about former coach Peter Carter, who passed away in a car accident on his honeymoon in 2002. Carter was given the credit of discovering Federer at a young age but the coach could not see the Swiss star winning his first Wimbledon title as he passed away in a car crash a year before.

Speaking to CNN Sport, Federer said that Carter’s sudden death turned out to be a wake-up call for him. “I hope he would be proud. I guess he didn’t want me to be a wasted talent. So, it was somewhat of a wake-up call for me when he passed away, and I really started to train hard,” said Federer. “I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have the people at the right time, the right coaches at the right time. Sure you could argue I made those decisions, but I had luck along the way.”

Narrating how Carter entered tennis, Federer said, “It’s actually a really nice story. He came to play club tennis in Basel, when I was little he was one of the star players on the team. I was able to have coaching lessons with him. Carter was a close friend of world No. 1 Simona Halep’s former coach Darren Cahill, who was coaching Lleyton Hewitt at the same time. They used to call each other and say “I have this really special kid I’m training,” he said. “Darren would say the same from Adelaide and then we played each other when we were 14, 16, 18, 20 and then the whole career.”

“Who knew we would both become Wimbledon champions, world No. 1. So Peter was a really important person in my life because I think if I can say thanks for my technique today it’s for Peter,” added Federer.

Federer will look to win a third consecutive Australian Open at Melbourne Park at the end of January.