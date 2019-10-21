Roger Federer gears up for landmark 1,500th career match at Swiss Indoors

Roger Federer, whose career has spanned over 21 years, is well prepared for the 1,500th match of his incredible career, against German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in the Swiss Indoors on Monday.

The 38-year-old will start his bid for his 10th Basel title, continuing his excellent yearly run of 47 wins out of 55 clashes. His record is only bettered by his friend and foe, Rafael Nadal, whose triumphs at Roland Garros and US Open have taken the Spaniard to 19 Grand Slams.

“My preparation had to be a little faster than usual since I have to start Monday,” said Federer ahead of the Swiss Indoors tournament, which he first attended as a ballboy.

“I’ve already practiced on Friday and Saturday in Basel. I hope to really start strong and have a great indoor season,” added Federer, who has made the Basel final on all of his last 12 visits.

Aiming for his 103rd career title at his home, the Swiss revealed that his philosophy to deal with the losses like Wimbledon earlier this year, is to “forget them and move on”.

“I try to keep the highest possible level always. Sometimes it’s the opponent, sometimes it’s your own mind or game that goes off the boil. And, of course, you work with the right work ethic in practice, with the right concentration and everything,” added the veteran who owns ATP titles this season in Dubai, Miami and Halle.

“Only a few (matches this season) stand out to me that maybe I could have won that I didn’t. If I look back at my whole career I’ve had a lot of matches that I could have won that I lost. But also I won much more than I should have or could have.”

Meanwhile, Federer took some time out of his preparation for Swiss Indoors, to congratulate the newly married Nadal. “I was not invited by Rafa, but I had not expected to be. I congratulated him and hope he had the best day of his life.”

After Basel, Federer is likely to make his decision on whether to participate in the Paris Masters, the concluding Masters 1000 event of the season which starts a week on Monday. He has already qualified for the ATP Finals in London from November 10 in what will be his 17th appearance at the money-spinning season finale.