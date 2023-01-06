scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Retired Australian Open champion Barty announces pregnancy

Three-times Grand Slam champion Barty, who married longtime partner Garry Kissick last year, said in an Instagram post that 2023 was "set to be the biggest year yet" with a picture of her dog alongside a pair of baby shoes.

Former world number one Barty called time on her career last March, shortly after she ended her country's 44-year wait for a home champion at the Australian Open.

Retired Australian Open champion Ash Barty said on Friday she is pregnant with her first child, 12 months on from her triumph at the Melbourne Park major.

Three-times Grand Slam champion Barty, who married longtime partner Garry Kissick last year, said in an Instagram post that 2023 was “set to be the biggest year yet” with a picture of her dog alongside a pair of baby shoes.

“We’re so excited for our new adventure,” added Barty, who will be at the Jan. 16-29 Australian Open mentoring local hope Olivia Gadecki.

Former world number one Barty called time on her career last March, shortly after she ended her country’s 44-year wait for a home champion at the Australian Open.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 17:05 IST
Next Story

PSG willing to listen to offers for Neymar: Reports

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India’s training session before 1st T20I against Sri Lanka
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 06: Latest News
close