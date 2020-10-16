Reilly Opelka fights back to oust Daniil Medvedev at St. Petersburg Open

Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts during his second round match against Reilly Opelka of the U.S. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

Hard-serving American Reilly Opelka saved four break points in the final set before beating defending champion Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 5-7, 4-6 to reach the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Open.

Opelka converted his third set point to break the top-seeded Medvedev in the final game in the second set, and then broke for a second time at 5-4 in the third to clinch the match.

The sixth-ranked Medvedev has lost four of his last five matches, including the U.S. Open semifinal against Dominic Thiem. His sole win in that span came against Richard Gasquet in the first round in St. Petersburg.

Opelka faces a quarterfinal against seventh-seeded Borna Coric. The Croatian defeated Russian wild-card entry Roman Safiullin 6-3, 7-5 after coming back from 3-1 down in the second set.

Second-seeded Denis Shapovalov had little trouble beating Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka 6-1, 6-4 in their second-round match and next plays Stan Wawrinka in the quarterfinals.

Andrey Rublev came back from a set down to win 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 against Ugo Humbert and next plays Cameron Norrie of Britain. Rublev has won 11 of his last 12 matches including a run to the Hamburg title and to the quarterfinals of the French Open, which propelled the Russian into the top 10 of the rankings for the first time.

Karen Khachanov won an all-Russian match with Aslan Karatsev 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. Milos Raonic beat Alexander Bublik 6-3, 6-2.

The St. Petersburg Open was in focus Thursday after organizers alleged Sam Querrey of the U.S. had left Russia by private plane after being placed in isolation with his wife and baby son. Querrey and his wife had tested positive for the coronavirus, organizers said.

