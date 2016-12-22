Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Record $36.19 million prize purse for 2017 Australian Open

The prize money for the season's opening grand slam has more than tripled since 2001, and risen A$10 million since 2014.

By: Reuters | Updated: December 22, 2016 2:52:33 pm
Australian Open, Australian Open 2017, Australian Open 2017 prize money, Tennis news, tennis The Australian Open starts on Jan. 16 in Melbourne. (Source: AP)
The Australian Open has increased its total prize purse by 14 percent to a record A$50 million ($36.19 million), with A$3.7 million up for grabs for the winners of the singles tournaments, organisers said on Wednesday.

Tournament director Craig Tiley said in a statement that organisers were focused on increasing compensation for players in the early rounds and qualifying, with first round losers set for an A$50,000 windfall, up 30 percent from last year.

Similarly, second round prize money has risen 29 percent to A$80,000, with third and fourth round losers to earn A$130,000 and $220,000 respectively. Total prize money for the quarter-finals, semi-finals, runners up and winner is up 9 percent.

The Australian Open starts on Jan. 16 in Melbourne.

