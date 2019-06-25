Toggle Menu
Ramkumar Ramanathan progresses in Wimbledon qualifiershttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/tennis/ramkumar-ramanathan-progresses-in-wimbledon-qualifiers/

Ramkumar Ramanathan progresses in Wimbledon qualifiers

Elsewhere, Prajnesh Gunneswaran sailed into the second round of the Antalya Open ATP 250 tournament with a straight-set win over former World No. 8 Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia in Antalya, Turkey on Monday.

Ramkumar Ramanathan took exactly an hour to quell the challenge of Lukas Lacko of Slovenia 6-3 6-2 in his opening round match in the Wimbledon qualifiers (File Photo)

Ramkumar Ramanathan entered the second round of the men’s singles qualifiers at the Wimbledon in London, but it was curtains for compatriot Saket Myneni.

Ramanathan took exactly an hour to quell the challenge of Lukas Lacko of Slovenia 6-3 6-2 in his opening round match.

Ramanathan will face Kamil Majchrzak of Poland in the second round of the qualifiers on Tuesday.

However, Myneni fought hard for two hours and 22 minutes before going down 4-6 6-4 5-7 against Guillermo Garcia Lopez of Spain.

Advertising

Elsewhere, men’s singles player Prajnesh Gunneswaran sailed into the second round of the Antalya Open ATP 250 tournament with a straight-set win over Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia in Antalya, Turkey Monday.

Gunneswaran, ranked 94th in the ATP chart, easily got the better of 286-ranked Tipsarevic, 6-0 7-6 in the first round.

World Cup 2019
  • world cup 2019 stats, cricket world cup 2019 stats, world cup 2019 statistics
  • world cup 2019 teams, cricket world cup 2019 teams, world cup 2019 teams list
  • world cup 2019 points table, cricket world cup 2019 points table, world cup 2019 standings
  • world cup 2019 schedule, cricket world cup 2019 schedule, world cup 2019 time table
  • world cup 2019, cricket world cup 2019 audio, world cup 2019 news

Gunneswaran’s brilliant performance against Tipsarevic, once ranked eight in the world, would do his confidence a world of good ahead of the Indian’s second round clash, in which he will meet the winner of the match between American qualifier JC Aragone and Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Knock-out race: Seven teams still in the fray
2 Cricket World Cup: Boo. verb / bu: / when Lord’s louts launch a broadside against Aussies
3 I-League to approach court if ISL is made top league, AIFF calls it premature, unfair