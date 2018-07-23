Ramkumar Ramanathan on cusp of top-100 after losing Newport final

Ramanathan, who is seeded 15th in the Qualifiers, lost 3-6 4-6 to Italian Simone Bolleli. (Source: File Photo) Ramanathan, who is seeded 15th in the Qualifiers, lost 3-6 4-6 to Italian Simone Bolleli. (Source: File Photo)

For the last few decades, Indian tennis has struggled to consistently have a player ranked inside the top 100 in the world. Now the country is closing in on having two. In April, Yuki Bhambri broke back into the top 100 for the second time in his career. And now Ramkumar Ramanathan is edging closer to reaching that mark. On Monday, when the ATP rankings are updated, the 23-year-old will potentially jump 46 places to 115 courtesy becoming the first Indian since Somdev Devvarman to finish as runner-up at an ATP World Tour event.

At the Newport ATP 250 event in Rhode Island, Ramkumar came up against world no 48 Steve Johnson, and eventually lost 5-7, 6-3, 2-6 to the American.

Ranked 161, reaching the summit clash will take him to a new rank that equals his career best. What Ramkumar does miss out on, despite his commendable run, is a second win against a top 50 player, and a chance to become only the second among the active Indian players to breach the top 100. There is a hope that he will be able to continue at the same level once the tour shifts to the hard court season. At the same time, his performance will hold him in good stead when he competes for the Indian team as well. “It’s a big boost for the Indian team,” says India Davis Cup coach Zeeshan Ali. “To have two high-ranked players is psychologically a huge advantage going into future ties. You always need two strong singles players to keep you in a tie, to put pressure on the opponents. Now we will have that. Indian tennis is certainly in a good place right now.” Over the past week, Ramkumar has been in good form. In the four matches he played before the final – including a straight-set win over former world no 25 Vasek Pospisil of Canada — he dropped just one set.

His serve had been a near-impenetrable weapon. In his 45 service games before the final, he’d been broken only four times. Johnson would break his serve three more times, but Ramkumar would still end the tournament with 41 aces — more than any other player at the event.

He is the first Indian to reach an ATP final since Somdev Devvarman lost to Kevin Anderson at the Johannesburg Open in 2011. Though he couldn’t manage another upset in the final, Eamkumar’s performance will boost his confidence for the rest of the season, and for the rest of his career. Till date, he’s never won a Challenger, nor has he made it to the main draw of a Grand Slam. Now he will be expected to change those numbers after the sojourn at Rhode Island – which has historically been a happy hunting ground for Indians. Vijay Amritraj won the title three times. His elder brother Anand once beat John McEnroe there. Vijay’s son Prakash reached the final in 2008. In 1998, Leander Paes won the title there, the last time an Indian won an ATP singles crown.

Ramkumar was only 3 at that time. Now he’s matured into a player who doesn’t just rely on a big serve and powerful forehand.

“Over the last year, he’s started playing a lot more serve and volley,” Ali says. “We were surprised to see him do it so often when we played China in the Davis Cup in April. He’s started to develop a ‘Plan B’ when things aren’t going well. So it’s good to see him becoming a more all-round player.” More importantly for Ramkumar, and the Indian team for whom he has spearheaded the attack in five Davis Cup ties, he has started to grow in confidence.

“We knew he has the talent and the big game, but he just wasn’t there mentally,” Ali says. “He’s been sitting on the fence for a while and not been able to cross over to becoming one of the big players on tour. Now hopefully, he will get the boost to believe in himself.” Last year, the youngster pulled off an upset over Dominic Thiem at the Antalya Open. He couldn’t repeat anything as significant on the ATP level after that, till he travelled to Newport for the second time in his career.

The onus is now on the youngster to continue in the same form, especially after he came close to pulling off Indian singles tennis’ best week in 20 years.

