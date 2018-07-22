Ramkumar Ramanathan eyes first singles ATP title for India in 20 years

Ramkumar Ramanathan will face Steve Johnson in Hall of Fame Open final. (Source: File Photo) Ramkumar Ramanathan will face Steve Johnson in Hall of Fame Open final. (Source: File Photo)

India’s rising tennis star Ramkumar Ramanathan will square off against USA’s Steve Johnson in the final of the Hall of Fame Open on the grass of Newport. The 23-year old, who is just one win away from ATP World Tour glory, is the first Indian to reach a tour-level final in seven years on the singles circuit. It was Somdev Devvarman, who was the last Indian to reach the final in Johannesburg in 2011, who lost to Kevin Anderson in the final.

Ramanathan defeated Tim Smyczek 6-4, 7-5 on Saturday to book a place in the final. Speaking on his win, the Chennai native said he felt happy to get through against a “tricky opponent”. “I was serving well and I just hung in there. I didn’t have the greatest first set on return, but I found a groove. He’s a really tricky opponent, especially on these courts. I’m pretty happy to get through,” he was quoted as saying by ATP.

Ramanathan, who is the third-lowest ranked player to reach a tour-level final in 2018, has a chance to become the first Indian after Leander Paes to lift a singles trophy. Paes, who is a mentor to the youngster, won the Hall of Fame Open in Newport in 1998.

Currently placed at the 161st position in the ATP Rankings, Ramanathan is projected to rise up at least 40 spots, and could make his Top 100 debut in case he went on to win the title.

Even though the young Indian star has not dropped a single set in the course of the tournament, he will face a mighty challenger in Johnson, who has not dropped more than three games in a set in the tournament. He is an experienced campaigner, as he has made it into his fifth ATP World Tour final and second on grass.

Speaking on his 6-3, 6-3 victory over Marcel Granollers in the semifinal, Johnson said that he was happy with his performance. “I just tried to take what the court gave me. I actually had a chance to be even more aggressive in the second set with those break points, but I’m really happy with how I served and I managed to get a second break to close out the match. Hopefully, I get more of the same tomorrow. Especially out here, you never know what’s going to happen one point to the next. I’m very happy to run down a few balls and hit some good passing shots,” he said.

He further added that he feels comfortable going into the final. “This is going to be my fifth final, so I feel more comfortable with each one. You have to take it like any other match. I’ll try to take some chances on his serve,” he said.

