Ramkumar Ramanathan moves to career best ATP Ranking

Ramkumar Ramanathan lost in three sets to Steve Johnson at Newport. (Source: TennisTV) Ramkumar Ramanathan lost in three sets to Steve Johnson at Newport. (Source: TennisTV)

Ramkumar Ramanathan jumped 46 places in the latest ATP Rankings announced on Monday moving from 161st to 115th following a run into the final of Newport. He went down 5-7, 6-3, 2-6 to Steve Johnson in the final – seven years after last Indian made his way into the final of an ATP World Tour event. Runner-up finish at the Hall of Fame Open gave him 150 points and helped his career prize money by $52,340.

“It was a great week for me. I think I gave my best all throughout the week. Steve was hitting some good forehands today. I think he played a good third set and got the better of me,” Ramkumar said after his match.

With the defeat, India’s last singles winner of an ATP event remains to be Leander Paes who, too, had triumphed on the grass of Newport. The veteran had won at this venue in 1998.

Yuki Bhambri continues to be the highest-ranked Indian player at number 86 despite moving one place down. Prajnesh Gunneswaran dropped two places to 186 and was followed by Sumit Nagal (269), Saketh Myneni (339, +18) and Arjun Kadhe (345, +16).

In doubles rankings, Rohan Bopanna is the top-ranked Indian at an unchanged 27th to be followed by Divij Sharan (38, -2), Leander Paes (80, -5), Purav Raja (83, -2) and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (87, +4), N Sriram Balaji (96, +3) and Vishnu Vardhan (98, -6).

In the women’s singles rankings, Ankita Raina returned to the top-200 following her title at the ITF event in Thailand. The next best is Karman Kaur Thandi at 232, a loss of 16 places.

