Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Ramkumar enters Tata Open Maharashtra main draw

Ramkumar, who entered the draw as a wildcard, got the better of third seed Italian Mattia Bellucci 6-3 7-5 in one hour 30 minutes.

Ramkumar Ramanathan in action. (FILE)

Indian tennis player Ramkumar Ramanathan sailed into the main draw of the Tata Open Maharashtra but compatriot Yuki Bhambri failed to advance after losing his final qualifying match here on Sunday.

Yuki, on the other hand, was dispatched by last year’s semi-finalist, Sweden’s Elias Ymer, 1-6 4-6 in an hour and 12 minutes.

Other Indians in the fray, Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sidharth Rawat and Aditya Balsekar had lost their first round of qualifying on Saturday.
South Asia’s only ATP 250 event is being conducted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) in association with the state government.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 16:46 IST
