Rafael Nadal would love to be Spain’s Davis Cup captain: Uncle Toni

With David Ferrer announcing his departure from Spain’s Davis Cup captaincy after next month’s Finals, the tennis powerhouse had a decision on its hands. It was made promptly as assistant coach Marc Lopez was named Ferrer’s successor from 2027 onwards.
Close on the heels of this development, Rafael Nadal’s uncle and ex-coach Toni Nadal has said that Rafa would love to be Spain’s Davis Cup skipper in the future.
“I believe and say that Rafa would like to be Davis Cup captain, I don’t know when, but I suppose he would like to and his time will come. Besides, Rafa is one of those who brings people together,” Toni said on Onda Cero’s ‘Radioestadio Noche’ programme.
Toni added that players complain less when the captain “has a bigger reputation or is more famous”. He supported his argument by saying that “the Davis Cup captaincy is almost a reward for the career of these great players who deserve it, and it has to be more or less rotating.”
The Rafa Nadal Academy ambassador reserved words of praise for former world No. 3 Ferrer and his replacement Lopez too. “I know David Ferrer, as a person he’s a 10 and whatever decision he makes will be for the good of the Spanish team,” Toni said.
“Marc Lopez is a wonderful person and gets along well with everyone; he knows a lot about tennis,” he added on Lopez, who had partnered Nadal to win the Olympic gold at the Rio 2016 Games.
Rafa has expressed his desire to lead Spain in the past, albeit with a caveat. “Being Davis Cup captain someday? Why not? I might enjoy it, or not. I’ve just retired. It’s far too early to be thinking about that. I respect life’s processes and adaptation. Right now, it’s not the time to think about it,” Nadal had told AS in an interview last year.
It was at the Davis Cup Finals in 2024 where the 22-time Grand Slam champion had bid adieu to the sport. Nadal retired after representing Spain against the Netherlands in Malaga, a tie which the hosts lost 1-2 to bow out in the quarter-final stage.
He has been focusing on philanthropy since. “I’m dedicating quite a lot of time to my foundation,” Nadal told ATPTour.com earlier this year. “Since I retired, I’ve done several events a year. I really think I can contribute by putting on events to generate resources so we can keep growing and keep supporting more children and families.”