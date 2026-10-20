Rafael Nadal would love to be Spain’s Davis Cup captain: Uncle Toni

With David Ferrer announcing his departure from Spain’s Davis Cup captaincy after next month’s Finals, the tennis powerhouse had a decision on its hands. It was made promptly as assistant coach Marc Lopez was named Ferrer’s successor from 2027 onwards.

Close on the heels of this development, Rafael Nadal’s uncle and ex-coach Toni Nadal has said that Rafa would love to be Spain’s Davis Cup skipper in the future.

“I believe and say that Rafa would like to be Davis Cup captain, I don’t know when, but I suppose he would like to and his time will come. Besides, Rafa is one of those who brings people together,” Toni said on Onda Cero’s ‘Radioestadio Noche’ programme.