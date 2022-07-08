Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon before semifinal due to injury

Rafael Nadal on Thursday withdrew from the Wimbledon semifinal match because of injury. As a result, Nick Kyrgios advances to Sunday’s final.

“I have to pull out of the tournament. As everybody saw yesterday I have been suffering from pain in the abdominal [area]. That’s confirmed. I have a tear in the muscle,” Nadal said during a news conference at the All England Club on Thursday.

“It doesn’t make sense to play, injury will get worse,” he added.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion was scheduled to face Nick Kyrgios for a berth in the final on Friday.

Kyrgios advanced to his first final at a major tournament. He will meet either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie for the championship on Sunday.