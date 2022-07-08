Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon before semifinal due to injury

July 8, 2022 12:07:04 am
Rafael Nadal on Thursday withdrew from the Wimbledon semifinal match because of injury. As a result, Nick Kyrgios advances to Sunday’s final.
“I have to pull out of the tournament. As everybody saw yesterday I have been suffering from pain in the abdominal [area]. That’s confirmed. I have a tear in the muscle,” Nadal said during a news conference at the All England Club on Thursday.
“It doesn’t make sense to play, injury will get worse,” he added.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion was scheduled to face Nick Kyrgios for a berth in the final on Friday.
Best of Express Premium
Kyrgios advanced to his first final at a major tournament. He will meet either Novak Djokovic or Cam Norrie for the championship on Sunday.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-