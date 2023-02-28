scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Rafael Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells due to injury

The 36-year-old Spaniard, who was a runner-up last year in Indian Wells, has not competed since his Australian Open title defense in January ended in a second-round defeat.

Nadal won at Indian Wells in 2007, 2009 and 2013.
Three-time champion Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from the Masters 1000 event starting next week in Indian Wells due to injury, tournament organisers said on Tuesday.

“We wish Rafa continued healing, and hope to see him back at the BNP Paribas Open next year,” tournament director Tommy Haas said in a statement.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 23:08 IST
