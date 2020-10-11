scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 11, 2020
Rafael Nadal: ‘You merely adopted the clay; I was born in it, moulded by it’

Rafael Nadal beat Novak Djokovic to win a record-extending 13th French Open and match Roger Federer with his 20th Grand Slam title.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 11, 2020 10:03:52 pm
Rafael NadalRafael Nadal celebrates winning the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in three sets. (AP)

Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to win his 13th French Open and equal Roger Federer with 20 Grand Slam titles.

World No.1 Djokovic remained behind with 17 Grand Slam titles.

In what was their 56th meeting, Djokovic was completely outplayed by the Spaniard.

When Nadal ended it with an ace, he dropped to his knees, smiled widely and pumped his arms.

He did not cede a set in his favorite tournament this year.

“The love story that I have with this city, and with this court, is unforgettable,” Nadal said.

Here are the best reactions after his memorable victory–

Nadal’s 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 victory over Novak Djokovic in the French Open final was also Nadal’s 100th career match win at Roland Garros. The Spaniard improved to 100-2 at the tournament.

(With AP inputs)

