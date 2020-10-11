Rafael Nadal: ‘You merely adopted the clay; I was born in it, moulded by it’

Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in three sets. (AP)

Rafael Nadal defeated Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 to win his 13th French Open and equal Roger Federer with 20 Grand Slam titles.

World No.1 Djokovic remained behind with 17 Grand Slam titles.

In what was their 56th meeting, Djokovic was completely outplayed by the Spaniard.

When Nadal ended it with an ace, he dropped to his knees, smiled widely and pumped his arms.

He did not cede a set in his favorite tournament this year.

“The love story that I have with this city, and with this court, is unforgettable,” Nadal said.

Here are the best reactions after his memorable victory–

Congratulations to the King of Clay @RafaelNadal. Winning 13 Slams in Paris is extraordinary, a fitting Grand Slam finale to a challenging year. You’re an inspiration Rafa, gracious and great. Here’s to 20 majors. 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) October 11, 2020

20-20 TO END 2020!@RafaelNadal ties @RogerFederer‘s all-time record by winning his 20th Grand Slam men’s singles championship. No. 2 Nadal defeats World No. 1 @DjokerNole 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 for his 13th @RolandGarros title, 100th #RolandGarros win and 999th @ATPTour victory. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) October 11, 2020

Rafaaaaaaaa 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾. No words 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) October 11, 2020

Rafa wins his 13th French open title! This is getting more and more ridiculous! — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) October 11, 2020

One of his greatest performance on clay ! The south paw looked exceptional today @RafaelNadal congratulations on your 20th grand slam and equalling @rogerfederer great record ! What an amazing milestone #RolandGarros 🏆 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 11, 2020

Something magical about Nadal’s tug, tug, tug, pinch, tuck, pinch and tuck that always calms my nerves 😂 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/QCDaDxAWyO — Statistictictic (@Shreya_Sagwal) October 11, 2020

‘You merely adopted the clay; I was born in it, moulded by it’#RolandGarros | @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/WvZOPKaQ2M — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) October 11, 2020

Point of the match so far. #RolandGarros Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Men Single Final French Open. pic.twitter.com/UXBHSi1Dck — Sen Petr Hills (@20thdisciple) October 11, 2020

Running out of words to describe this man… Please help us 👇#RolandGarros • @RafaelNadal pic.twitter.com/Xcwj6UQKRB — ITF (@ITF_Tennis) October 11, 2020

Remember when rafa beat Roger 61, 63, 60 in the finals of the french? That was in 2008 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Te5McYHKQY Ran out of superlatives to describe this guy over a decade ago .. 13 French opens 🤷🏽‍♂️🤷🏽‍♂️.. outrageous!! https://t.co/iBjbBeeMGH — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) October 11, 2020 — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) October 11, 2020

Nadal’s 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 victory over Novak Djokovic in the French Open final was also Nadal’s 100th career match win at Roland Garros. The Spaniard improved to 100-2 at the tournament.

(With AP inputs)

