French Open 2020 Final, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Live Score: Most prolific tennis rivalry resumes

French Open 2020 Final Live: Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal

French Open 2020 Men’s Final, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Tennis Live Score Updates: Aiming for a 20th Grand Slam title, Spain’s ace tennis player Rafael Nadal will take on World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the Men’s Singles Final of French Open 2020. This is the 56th match-up between the top two seeds – the most-played tie in the history of the sport. It’s the 16th time they face each other at a Grand Slam, and the ninth occasion in a Major final (they share a 4-4 record). This is also the third time they face off for the title at the French Open.

Nadal, who is also considered as the ‘King of Clay’ court, advanced to the finals after a strong win against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman. The Spaniard defeated his opponent in straight sets. Djokovic, on the other hand, had to tussle hard before advancing to the finals. The winner in Paris will also nudge ahead in their duel in Grand Slam finals contested between the pair, with Djokovic and Nadal having each won four times. The match will start at 6:30 pm IST.