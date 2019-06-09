French Open Final 2019 Tennis Live Score, Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem Live Score Streaming: Nadal eyes 12th title on clay

French Open 2019 Final Tennis Live Score, Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem Live Score Updates: Rafael Nadal will facing Dominic Thiem in a repeat of last year’s final after defeating him in the French Open men’s singles final last year.

The Spanish second seed Nadal has only dropped one set against David Goffin in a third-round clash, and has progressed to the final by defeating his years-long Swiss rival, Roger Federer in straight sets, 6-3 6-4 6-2. While Nadal is seeking his 18th Grand Slam title, the Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem is seeking his first, hoping to better his best finish at a Grand Slam when he had reached the final last year on the Parisian clay. Follow Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem live score and updates.

