French Open Final 2019 Tennis Live Score, Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem Live Score Streaming: Nadal eyes 12th title on clay

The Spanish second seed Nadal has only dropped one set against David Goffin in a third-round clash, and has progressed to the final by defeating his years-long Swiss rival, Roger Federer in straight sets, 6-3 6-4 6-2.  While Nadal is seeking his 18th Grand Slam title, the Austrian fourth seed Dominic Thiem is seeking his first, hoping to better his best finish at a Grand Slam when he had reached the final last year on the Parisian clay. Follow Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem live score and updates.

Live Blog

French Open Final 2019, Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem: LIVE UPDATES

Let's play!

Nadal has won the toss and elected to serve first! HERE WE GO! And he is off the mark with a forehand!

Coming up next...

Nadal vs Thiem: Rafa Nadal is a perfect 11-0 in French Open finals. What will Dominic Thiem bring to the table? The players have arrived on court. Warm-up going on.. minutes away from live action

RAFA NADAL: Road to final-

First round: Yannick Hanfmann (Germany) 6-2 6-1 6-3

Second round: Yannick Maden (Germany) 6-1 6-2 6-4

Third round: 27-David Goffin (Belgium) 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-3

Fourth round: Juan Ignacio Londero (Argentina) 6-2 6-3 6-3

Quarter-finals: 7-Kei Nishikori (Japan) 6-1 6-1 6-3

Semi-finals: 3-Roger Federer (Switzerland) 6-3 6-4 6-2

DOMINIC THIEM: Road to final-

First round: Tommy Paul (U.S.) 6-4 4-6 7-6(5) 6-2

Second round: Alexander Bublik (Kazakhstan) 6-3 6-7(6) 6-3 7-5

Third round: Pablo Cuevas (Uruguay) 6-3 4-6 6-2 7-5

Fourth round: 14-Gael Monfils (France) 6-4 6-4 6-2

Quarter-finals: 10-Karen Khachanov (Russia) 6-2 6-4 6-2

Semi-finals: 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 6-2 3-6 7-5 5-7 7-5

Weather Report:

After a couple of days of poor weather, there is good forecast for Sunday: Dry conditions will be welcome relief for both men this afternoon. Maximum temperatures will be around 20 degrees but the good news is there will be no rain and only a light breeze too.

Federer speaks:

"There is nobody who even plays remotely close to @RafaelNadal.....I don’t even know who I need to go search for to go practice with somebody who plays like him.” 

Nadal and the love affair with clay

Rafael Nadal at the French Open

2005 - Winner
2006 - Winner
2007 - Winner
2008 - Winner
2009 - 4th round
2010 - Winner
2011 - Winner
2012 - Winner
2013 - Winner
2014 - Winner
2015 - Third round
2016 - Quarter-finals
2017 - Winner
2018 - Winner

We are slowly building up

What is at stake?


Nadal targets 'incredible' French Open record: If Rafael Nadal wins the French Open final against Dominic Thiem, the Spaniard will overtake Margaret Court's record of 11 titles at Roland Garros.

Is Nadal impossible to beat?

"Rafael Nadal is "almost impossible" to beat at the French Open," says former English number one Greg Rusedski.

Nadal vs Thiem: STATS

Tournament
25 --Aces-- 31
208 --Winners-- 218
65% --First serve in-- 69%
131.7mph --Fastest serve-- 123.6mph

Nadal vs Thiem: STATS

Career
8 --Overall H2H-- 4
3 --French Open-- 0
82 --Titles-- 13
17 --Grand Slams-- 0

Hello and welcome


Welcome to the Indian Express' LIVE coverage of the French Open final between Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem. The King of Clay can become the first player to win 12 singles titles at one Grand Slam. Although the heir apparent has beaten Nadal in three-set matches on the European clay swing in each of the past three years, the 33-year-old Spaniard leads the head-to-head record 8-4. Stay tuned as we build up to the match.

