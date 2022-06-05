Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud, French Open Final Live: Nadal faces Ruud in first-ever encounter

Crucial points

For someone so used to epic battles over his career, fifth-seeded Nadal is actually most dominant when the points are relatively short, rather than the sensational longer points that often catch the eye.

Anyone who’s ever seen Nadal play at Roland-Garros – and Ruud says he thinks he’s watched all 13 finals the Spaniard has won – will know that when he’s playing his best, he gets to the net often and with great success.