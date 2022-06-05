Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud, French Open Final Live: Nadal faces Ruud in first-ever encounter

Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud French Open Final Live Score Online Streaming: Rafael Nadal has never lost a French Open final. A win on Sunday against first-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud would deliver a record-extending 14th crown to the Spaniard and widen his lead in the men’s race for the most major titles. Nadal enjoys near-mythical status at Roland Garros, where a statue has already been erected in his honour. But standing in his way will be the eighth-seeded Norwegian, 13 years younger and the most consistent player on claycourts in the last three years.
Follow live score and updates of Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud below.
“Casper is one of the candidates [for] winning in every clay court event that he's playing. He's one of the clear favourites,” Nadal said. “He’s not a big surprise [in the final] at all.” “Casper is a professional,” he added, recalling his interactions with the Norwegian in Mallorca. “He has, I think, a very good character to play tennis. He's very relaxed, humble. He's always in a positive mood about learning.
This is the first time that Nadal and Ruud has squared off in an official match. Can the newcomer edge the veteran tonight?
Ruud learns a lot of his practice sessions with Nadal and admits the Spaniard comes out on top in most of them. “There's been some close sets, 7-6, 7-5, but it always goes his favour,” Ruud said. “But it's because we are playing in the academy and I want to be nice to him and give him the (win). I will try to figure something else out than in the practices, how to beat him," he added with a laugh.
Despite concerns over his declining physicality, the disadvantageous night scheduling, and his previous record against his great rival, Rafael Nadal provided an over-four-hour-long exhibition in clay-court mastery to take down Novak Djokovic and book his customary spot in the semifinals of the French Open.
After three consecutive years of third-round losses, Ruud finally broke through to the second week with a win over No.12 seed Hubert Hurkacz. He then navigated past tricky opponents like 19-year-old Holger Rune in a contentious all-Scandinavian quarter-final, and a resurgent Marin Cilic in the last four.
Rafael Nadal has become the second-oldest men's finalist in French Open history after his semifinal opponent, Alexander Zverev, stopped playing Friday because of an injured right leg. Now Nadal will try to become the oldest champion at a tournament he's already won a record 13 times.
For someone so used to epic battles over his career, fifth-seeded Nadal is actually most dominant when the points are relatively short, rather than the sensational longer points that often catch the eye.
Anyone who’s ever seen Nadal play at Roland-Garros – and Ruud says he thinks he’s watched all 13 finals the Spaniard has won – will know that when he’s playing his best, he gets to the net often and with great success.
He took the scenic route, but Rafael Nadal finally got to the magic number of 21, breaking the tie with his great contemporaries Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Their progress in this Grand Slam race over almost two decades has hooked tennis fans and prompted various arguments in the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) debate.
On Saturday, world number one Iga Swiatek confirmed her dominance of women's tennis by sweeping aside American teenager Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 to claim her second French Open title in three years.
The first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam final, Ruud will face his childhood idol and mentor Nadal for the first time on Court Philippe-Chatrier for a chance to lift the Coupe des Mousquetaires.
Casper Ruud has won six titles on tour – five of them on clay and two of them this year. He is ranked as high as World No.8, becoming the first player from Norway to make the top 10 of the world rankings. The 23-year-old has quickly become one of the most reliable claycourters around at the moment, but despite all of that, few would have picked him to make the final at Roland Garros this year.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the French open men’s final between Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud. Nadal is seeking his 14th championship at the French Open and 22nd Grand Slam title overall. Both of those totals would extend records he already owns. Ruud is playing in a major final for the first time.