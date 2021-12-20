scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 20, 2021
MUST READ

Rafael Nadal tests positive for Covid-19 after Abu Dhabi event

Rafael Nadal is isolating at home and has informed everyone who has been in close contact with him.

By: Reuters |
Updated: December 20, 2021 4:41:38 pm
Rafael NadalRafael Nadal in action. (File/Reuters)

Rafael Nadal has tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Spain after making his comeback from injury in an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi last week, the Spaniard said on Monday.

“I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me,” Nadal said in a statement.

Earlier, this week a rusty Nadal played his first match in more than four months on Friday, losing in straight sets to Andy Murray at an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion’s chronic foot injury forced him to sit out the final months of this season.

Nadal had not competed since early August when he lost to Lloyd Harris in Washington. He missed Wimbledon, the Tokyo Olympics and the US Open.

More to follow…

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Historic World Championships silver for Kidambi Srikanth; Lakshya Sen settles for bronze
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 20: Latest News