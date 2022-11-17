scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 17, 2022

Rafael Nadal signs off with win, avoids matching worst run

Back-to-back straight-sets defeats in the Green Group by Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime meant the 22-time Grand slam champion missed out on the semi-finals.

Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning against Norway's Casper Ruud during their singles tennis match of the ATP World Tour . (AP)

Rafael Nadal may be heading home but he made sure he avoided matching his worst-ever losing sequence with a 7-5 7-5 victory over Norway’s Casper Ruud at the ATP Finals on Thursday.

Back-to-back straight-sets defeats in the Green Group by Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime meant the 22-time Grand slam champion missed out on the semi-finals. But the Spaniard was clearly eager not to end a season that began in such spectacular fashion by succumbing to a fifth successive defeat — something the 36-year-old had not experienced since before his career took off in 2004-05.

With world number four Ruud already assured of a semi-final berth the match was in reality a dead rubber. Even so
the first set was full of intensity inside the Pala Alpitour where the afternoon crowd was firmly behind Nadal.

Nadal fought off a couple of break points at 4-4 in the opening set as Ruud threatened but after that the Mallorcan found the range on his forehand. The 23-year-old Ruud went down 0-40 on serve at 5-6 and world number two Nadal
needed just one chance to seal the set, punching away a volley into an empty court. It was a similar story in the second set with nothing between the players until Nadal pounced again in the 12th game.

Ruud saved one match point but Nadal then clubbed away a backhand winner to finish his season on a high. “I’ve been practicing well but just not had enough matches to be at the level I need to be, not enough confidence after six tough months,” Nadal said on court.

“At least I finished with a positive victory which is important.” Ruud will go on to the semi-finals but is now 0-8 against opponents ranked in the top three. Later on Thursday debutants Auger-Aliassime and Fritz face off with a semi-final place at stake.

First published on: 17-11-2022 at 09:51:11 pm
