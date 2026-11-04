Rafael Nadal set to join Real Madrid’s board of directors

Spanish giant Real Madrid on Wednesday announced that 22-time tennis Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal‘s appointment as a director will be put to members for ratification. The board agreed at its November 4 meeting to submit the appointment to the General Assembly ​of Delegated Members. Nadal is already an honorary member of the club.

“The Board of Directors of Real Madrid C. F., meeting today, Wednesday, November 4, has agreed to submit to the General Assembly of Delegate Members the ratification of the appointment of Rafael Nadal Parera, member number 67,778 of our club, as a new member of the Board of Directors,” the club said in a statement.