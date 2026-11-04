Rafael Nadal set to join Real Madrid’s board of directors

Spanish giant Real Madrid on Wednesday announced that 22-time tennis Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal‘s appointment as a director will be put to members for ratification. The board agreed at its November 4 meeting to submit the appointment to the General Assembly of Delegated Members. Nadal is already an honorary member of the club.
“The Board of Directors of Real Madrid C. F., meeting today, Wednesday, November 4, has agreed to submit to the General Assembly of Delegate Members the ratification of the appointment of Rafael Nadal Parera, member number 67,778 of our club, as a new member of the Board of Directors,” the club said in a statement.
“With his extraordinary record, boasting 92 individual titles, including 22 Grand Slams, 2 Olympic gold medals, 5 Davis Cups with Spain, and the number 1 spot in the world rankings, Rafael Nadal has had a legendary sports career. However, his persona represents much more than his achievements: his talent, his continuous drive for improvement, his capacity for sacrifice, his competitiveness, his humility, his respect for rivals and teammates, and his solidarity make him an example both on and off the court,” it added.
Quiero agradecer al presidente Florentino Pérez y a la Junta que me hayan propuesto formar parte de la Junta Directiva del @realmadrid.
He aceptado esta propuesta con mucha ilusión, ganas de aprender y aportar todo lo que pueda.
— Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) November 4, 2026
On X, Nadal reacted to the announcement, thanking the club and president Florentino Perez.
“I would like to thank President Florentino Perez and the Board for inviting me to join the Board of Directors of Real Madrid. I have accepted this invitation with great enthusiasm, keen to learn and to contribute as much as I can,” he wrote on social media.
Nadal, who retired from tennis in November 2024, has long been touted as a potential successor to Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, although he has played down the prospect. Perez, 79, secured another four-year term in June after Real’s first contested presidential election in two decades.
More than a third of voting members backed challenger Enrique Riquelme, who opposed plans to bring outside investment into the member-owned club.
(With agency inputs)