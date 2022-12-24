scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

Rafael Nadal says he is ‘not at that point’ where he is visualising his retirement yet

In a recent interview, the Spaniard spoke about the emotional farewell of Roger Federer, his chronic foot injury, and his season at large.

Spain's Rafael Nadal talks with his coach Carlos Moya during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open tennis tournament. (File Photo)

In a candid interview with Spanish publication MARCA, Rafael Nadal said that he is not visualising his own retirement yet after being present at the moving farewell for his rival Roger Federer at the Laver Cup this year. “I know that that moment is closer than it was last year, without any doubt, and than it was two years ago,” he said. “But in the end it’s a thing that when it has to happen, it will happen. I would like it to be on a tennis court, that’s for sure.”

The Spaniard reiterated the thought when he was asked about playing the Paris Olympics in 2024, the tennis round for which will take place in Roland Garros, where he has been triumphant 14 times. “Well, I don’t know. I really don’t visualize it. Besides, there is another issue and that is that when you start thinking a lot about retirement you are already entering that dynamic and I am not at that point.”

Nadal said that Federer’s retirement, after a buildup of nearly two years following his knee operations, was a landmark moment in the world of sport, comparing it to that of Zinedine Zidane or the eventual retirement of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. “They are people you have grown up with for a lifetime, sharing moments and watching them on television, so they are almost like your family,” he said.

Read |Satyam Viswanathan writes: Pain, loss and the champion spirit of Rafael Nadal

On the subject of Federer, Nadal weighed in on the debate over who is the greatest of their generation, a debate that has raged on more loudly and contentiously as the trio of him, Federer, and Novak Djokovic have come close to the end. The Spaniard said that personal biases dictate the debate. “There will be one who will be the best, which I don’t think is easy to define because everyone has their arguments to defend one player or another beyond the objective data,” he said. He did emphasise, however, the fact that the trio have pushed each other to the limit to be able to achieve what they have.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...

Radio frequency saved him from retirement

Nadal, who had a landmark 2022 which saw him win the Australian and French Open and reach the Wimbledon semifinals, has also spent the majority of the second half of the year recovering and dealing with injuries. During the interview, Nadal revealed that after winning the French Open by using injections to numb the chronic pain in his foot, he knew he would be forced to retire until he found an appropriate solution for the injury.

Nadal suffers from the Muller-Weiss syndrome, a degenerative foot condition that causes him chronic pain in his heel. The Spaniard began a new radiofrequency treatment in June ahead of Wimbledon, which he says is showing positive results.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

“The truth is that I have done it many times after Wimbledon because the injury is incurable and when the nerve starts to hurt you have to do it again,” he said about the treatment. “Now I am much happier, beyond winning or losing on the court, because I was suffering from a limp. I played tennis with lots and lots of anti-inflammatories but I was limping all day long. I thought I had to quit tennis because I had lost my vitality and I was a sad person most days.”

Advertisement

Nadal will now be playing at the United Cup – a new mixed event between ATP and WTA – in Australia starting December 31 prior to the Australian Open which begins on January 17.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 11:15:53 am
Next Story

Videocon loan case: CBI to produce ICICI Bank’s ex-CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband at Mumbai Special Court

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

ie-banner

ie-banner

Advertisement

Photos

Lionel Messi
In Pics | Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Dec 24: Latest News
close