scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Rafael Nadal says he “can’t be competitive over two matches”, adds he had to withdraw from Wimbledon out of respect for himself

The Spaniard' was forced to retire from the event after suffering an abdominal tear during his five-set win over Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinal.

By: Express News Service |
Updated: July 8, 2022 1:12:23 am
Spain's Rafael Nadal announces that he is withdrawing from the semi-final of the Gentlemen's Singles during a press conference at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, Thursday, July 7, 2022.

Rafael Nadal was forced to withdraw from his Wimbledon semifinal due to the abdominal injury he sustained in the quarterfinal. Australia’s Nick Kyrgios is through to the maiden Grand Slam final of his career.

Nadal had been suffering from pain in his abdominal area from the early stages of the tournament, but the injury was significantly aggravated during Wednesday’s quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz. The Spaniard suffered from the injury in the initial stages of the match, and despite that, rallied to win it in five.

Earlier in the day, Spanish news outlet MARCA had reported that the Spaniard might play through a 7mm tear in his abdominal muscle, but he has put any speculation about it to bed with his late press conference on Thursday.

The 36-year-old said that the injury will not allow him to win two more matches at Wimbledon. He added that he felt he had a good chance in the form that he was in, and even though the injury may not be a long-term one, he does not wish to aggravate it further.

“The communication is too late because even like that I was thinking the whole day about the decision to make but I think it don’t make sense to go, even if I tried a lot in my career to keep going. Very tough circumstances in that one I think it’s obvious if I keep going the injury is gonna get worse and worse,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Express.

“I made this decision because I can’t be competitive and win the next two matches. I don’t want to make things worse, but I am very sad.”

“For respect to myself in some way I don’t want to go out there not be competitive enough to play at the level that I need to play to achieve my goal, and big chance to make the things much worse,” he added.

The Spaniard – current holder of the men’s Grand Slam record with 22 titles – was in a position to win the Calendar Slam for the first time in his career, will fail to do so this week. He will, however, maintain his unbeaten record at Majors this year.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-July 7, 2022: Why to read ‘Chicago Convention’ or ‘Asian elephan...Premium
UPSC Key-July 7, 2022: Why to read ‘Chicago Convention’ or ‘Asian elephan...
Thor Love and Thunder movie review: Chris Hemsworth film strays far from ...Premium
Thor Love and Thunder movie review: Chris Hemsworth film strays far from ...
Newsmaker | Now in charge of UP health, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s ...Premium
Newsmaker | Now in charge of UP health, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s ...
Bihar college teacher listens to ‘conscience’, returns 33 month salary wo...Premium
Bihar college teacher listens to ‘conscience’, returns 33 month salary wo...
More Premium Stories >>

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios becomes the first Australian player since Mark Philippoussis in 2003 to reach the men’s singles final at SW19. He will take on either Novak Djokovic or home favorite Cameron Norrie in the final.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cricket England India
ENG vs IND 5th Test: Root and Bairstow power England to record test win
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jul 07: Latest News