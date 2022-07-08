Rafael Nadal says he “can’t be competitive over two matches”, adds he had to withdraw from Wimbledon out of respect for himself

Rafael Nadal was forced to withdraw from his Wimbledon semifinal due to the abdominal injury he sustained in the quarterfinal. Australia’s Nick Kyrgios is through to the maiden Grand Slam final of his career.

Nadal had been suffering from pain in his abdominal area from the early stages of the tournament, but the injury was significantly aggravated during Wednesday’s quarterfinal against Taylor Fritz. The Spaniard suffered from the injury in the initial stages of the match, and despite that, rallied to win it in five.

Earlier in the day, Spanish news outlet MARCA had reported that the Spaniard might play through a 7mm tear in his abdominal muscle, but he has put any speculation about it to bed with his late press conference on Thursday.

The 36-year-old said that the injury will not allow him to win two more matches at Wimbledon. He added that he felt he had a good chance in the form that he was in, and even though the injury may not be a long-term one, he does not wish to aggravate it further.

“The communication is too late because even like that I was thinking the whole day about the decision to make but I think it don’t make sense to go, even if I tried a lot in my career to keep going. Very tough circumstances in that one I think it’s obvious if I keep going the injury is gonna get worse and worse,” he was quoted as saying by the Daily Express.

“I made this decision because I can’t be competitive and win the next two matches. I don’t want to make things worse, but I am very sad.”

“For respect to myself in some way I don’t want to go out there not be competitive enough to play at the level that I need to play to achieve my goal, and big chance to make the things much worse,” he added.

Until next time, Rafa ​👋​ Wishing you a speedy recovery.#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 7, 2022

The Spaniard – current holder of the men’s Grand Slam record with 22 titles – was in a position to win the Calendar Slam for the first time in his career, will fail to do so this week. He will, however, maintain his unbeaten record at Majors this year.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios becomes the first Australian player since Mark Philippoussis in 2003 to reach the men’s singles final at SW19. He will take on either Novak Djokovic or home favorite Cameron Norrie in the final.