Rafael Nadal lauds Real Madrid for ‘overcoming challenges’ after La Liga title win

Rafael Nadal during a special ceremony at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Rafael Nadal, the 19 Grand Slams winner and a lifelong Madridista, congratulated Real Madrid after the La Liga club won its 34th domestic title.

Nadal, who keeps a keen eye on football as a fan, has a history with the sport in his family. His uncle Miguel Angel Nadal represented Spain 62 times mainly in the 1990s and used to play as a defender for Barcelona and RCD Mallorca.

After Real Madrid clinched the title with a win over Villarreal on Thursday with one game to spare, Nadal spoke to Real Madrid TV on Saturday to express his joy.

“For me, it is a good example of overcoming challenges, passion for what you do, and commitment to your profession,” said the 34-year-old.

“When the players were at home, they fulfilled their routine, because they returned in a great state of form. It is more complicated than when you are in a group. I personally lived a very happy day yesterday because of the title.”

Real Madrid won their first title in three years after accumulating 86 points from 37 matches.

Nadal said how sad it was that the title victory could not be celebrated with the fans.

“Without a doubt, it is a very special title… it has superior merit to the others because of all the adversities that have arisen. It is somewhat bittersweet though because it cannot be celebrated with the fans. Hopefully we can celebrate the joys with our people in a short time,” said Nadal.

Speaking about the return of tennis, Nadal said, “I am working at my academy every day and preparing for what may come. Hopefully this nightmare will end soon and we can return to the life we ​​know.”

