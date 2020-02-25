Rafael Nadal rubbishes Djokovic’s claim, says there’s no ‘Big Three’ WhatsApp group

Rafael Nadal is currently competing in the Mexican Open. (Source: File Photo) Rafael Nadal is currently competing in the Mexican Open. (Source: File Photo)

After Novak Djokovic claimed he was in a WhatsApp group with the other two of the “Big Three”, namely Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, the Spaniard said on Sunday that there isn’t any such private chat group.

Speaking in Acapulco, Mexico ahead of his clash with Spain’s Pablo Andujar, Nadal insisted that there was no such group amongst the three, despite sharing congenial relationships both on and off the court.

“We do not have a group of us three but of more people,” the 33-year-old said, indicating that they were part of an ATP Council chat group.

“All of us who are on the players council are informed of all the things that are happening and any news is transmitted there. It is not that we have a daily communication. The group is more for professional issues than personal issues.”

In an interview with the organisers of the Dubai Open earlier this week, Djokovic claimed that the “Big Three” have a WhatsApp group of their own. “WhatsApp group, yeah we do. We are all active, and we are not active as well,” he had said.

“We get along very well. There is tremendous respect for each other privately and also professionally. As long as this is the case everybody benefits from that, also the sport,” the top-ranked ATP player had said.

